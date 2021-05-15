Since the AHS put the property on the market last year for $32.9 million, conservationists, historians and members of the community, including Virginia lawmakers at the state, local and federal levels, have hastened to protect River Farm. Despite the AHS’s assurances that the organization hoped to find a new steward for the site, critics feared the property could wind up in the hands of a private owner who might develop the site, damage its historical resources or restrict public access to it.