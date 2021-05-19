Thomas G. Connolly, the Ghaisars’ lawyer, said he sent a similar letter to the Justice Department last week, as he had promised to do in a court hearing last fall if Joe Biden were elected. Connolly’s letter noted the recent federal indictment of the four Minneapolis police officers for their alleged roles in the death of George Floyd, three of them for failing to stop Officer Derek Chauvin. “If inaction is enough to establish a criminal violation of an individual’s civil rights,” Connolly wrote, “then Officers Vinyard’s and Amaya’s actions in this case — firing repeatedly at an unarmed man through the window of his vehicle after responding to a minor traffic accident — are certainly sufficient to support a prosecution here.”