Detectives in Charles County, Md., are searching for suspects in the killing of an 18-year-old woman who was shot to death Saturday night while riding an all-terrain vehicle.

Charles County sheriff’s officials said Jazmiah Zyri Nelson, 18, of La Plata was on a four-wheel recreational vehicle with two acquaintances at 11:36 p.m. when someone shot at them as they were riding near townhouses in the 600 block of Pomonkey Way in La Plata.

Nelson was struck in the upper body and flown to a Baltimore hospital, where she died hours later, police said.

Another woman was grazed by a bullet, police said. She was treated and released from a hospital. Police said the shooting does not appear to be random.

Investigators asked that anyone with information call Detective J. Feldman at 301-609-6474. Tips can also be submitted online at charlescountycrimesolvers.com. Anonymous tips can be left with Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 866-411-TIPS (8477). Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for the arrest and indictment of a suspect, police said.