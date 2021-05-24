It could mean there will be fewer mature crabs that will have grown big enough and migrated back into the bay to be fished and marketed, or it could mean that the samples taken at 1,500 spots from December to March missed the more elusive juveniles, which are less than 2½ inches in size and susceptible to being scattered and moved around by environmental forces — or eaten by predators.
A less ambiguous measure — the number of mature female crabs found that were capable of spawning — showed a positive 12 percent increase. That is the data point the bay states use to gauge the overall health of the blue crab fishery, said Patrick Geer, chief of fisheries for the Virginia Marine Resources Commission.
“Those numbers look really good,” Geer said. He said the estimated 158 million spawning females ranks among the 10 most abundant estimates since the survey began 32 years ago, and well above the 72 million threshold where officials consider the population in danger of overfishing. But the number still remains below 196 million crabs that biologists have set as the target for a sustainable crab fishery.
Altogether, the 2021 survey offered an estimate of 282 million crabs, or 30 percent fewer than last year, driven largely by the sharp decline in juveniles. Geer acknowledged that it’s harder to get a solid count of juveniles, which generally mature and become accessible to watermen by August.
The difficulty in counting juveniles and extrapolating the final haul is why Johnny Graham said he doesn’t put a lot of stock in the annual survey — and why some watermen saw the dour prediction as an auspicious omen.
“It’s very seldom it’s accurate — it’s sometimes the opposite,” said Graham, president of Graham & Rollins, Inc., a seafood company in Hampton, Va., on Monday. “Some of the watermen were cheering: we’re going to have a great year.”
Graham said that if the winds and the tides are right, a sizable population that missed the winter count could enter the bay. He said the bigger story on the shore remains the lack of workers at the picking houses because of restrictions put into place in recent years on visas for foreign workers.
“The processors are getting clobbered,” he said. “Our plant is in the second year with no laborers. We usually house 60 to 80 people. We’ve got zero for our second year now.”
Years of poor harvests and evidence of overfishing led bay states to impose limits in 2008. Last year saw heavy declines in the crab harvest that state and industry officials attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, which closed down restaurants and processing plants.