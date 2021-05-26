A court settlement approved Tuesday is set to offer some relief — or at least, an answer — to Dimmerling and tens of thousands of other jobless Virginians. The agreement orders the Virginia Employment Commission to either pay back her benefits or notify her that she is “ineligible” — and make its way through a backlog of more than 92,000 similar cases by Labor Day.
The settlement is the result of a federal suit brought by Dimmerling and four other unemployed residents, who alleged they were waiting months for their claims to be reviewed by the VEC or were cut off from their unemployment benefits without notice.
“Both parties acknowledge that the adjudication of unemployment claims is a vital public service, even more so during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has inflicted economic hardships on countless Virginians,” said the settlement order, which was approved by Judge Henry E. Hudson of the Eastern District Court of Virginia.
The order follows a year unlike any in recent memory for the overwhelmed, underfunded state agency, which at times has ranked last in the nation for reviewing certain kinds of unemployment claims. Since last March, VEC has received 1.6 million claims, more than 10 times the previous year’s volume.
Gov. Ralph Northam (D) last week issued a directive — as well as a commitment of $20 million — to the state agency to significantly expand the number of unemployment insurance claims it reviews each week.
Some of the directives from Northam’s order are cemented by the court settlement: They both require the VEC to ramp up its weekly capacity from about 5,700 a week at present to 10,000 a week by the end of June and 20,000 by the end of July.
By Labor Day, the VEC must make its way through 95 percent of the more than 92,000 unpaid unemployment claims in Virginia. The agency must also provide weekly status reports on whether it has met those targets.
“For folks who have not been getting benefits and are waiting for their cases to be decided, this order is a big step forward,” said Pat Levy-Lavelle, an attorney in Richmond at the Legal Aid Justice Center, one of the organizations that brought the suit. He added that jobless Virginians like Dimmerling had effectively lost their unemployment insurance “without due process.”
Joyce Fogg, a VEC spokeswoman, said the agency has already undertaken measures to more rapidly review claims, including hiring a private-sector partner with 300 staffers. Throughout the pandemic, agency staff have been working six or seven days a week, she noted.
“We will continue to ensure Virginians have access to all benefits for which they are eligible,” the agency’s commissioner, Ellen Marie Hess, said in a statement. “The VEC is focused on serving our customers, and we are committed to continuing the important work our team is doing for their fellow Virginians.”
State Sen. Adam P. Ebbin (D) welcomed the settlement, saying his office has heard from “far too many” northern Virginia residents who were not receiving payments and were at risk of losing their homes or seeking help from food banks.
“By the time they come to us, they are often facing dire circumstances,” he said. “When you’re at a crisis point in your life, you deserve a timely response.”