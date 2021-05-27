“The new equity measures were inspired by the national awakening on racial justice and The Trust for Public Land’s long-standing commitment to equitable park access and quality,” the group said in a statement.
The District was bested by Minneapolis last year, largely because that city acquired new parkland. However, the nation’s capital, which earned 84.4 out of a possible 100, rose to the top this year with the help of its park equity ranking.
The survey said 98 percent of D.C. residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park, exceeding the national average of 75 percent. In addition, D.C. neighborhoods where most residents identify as minorities “have about equal access to park space as residents of neighborhoods that are predominantly white,” according to the survey.
“As Washingtonians have made it a priority to spend more time outside, we have developed an even greater appreciation for our ability to play and gather in beautiful outdoor spaces,” D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said in a statement. “We’re happy to be back in the number one spot, and we’ll continue to make convenient access to world-class parks and playgrounds a priority for residents in all eight wards.”
Arlington, meanwhile, scored 79.6, maintaining its No. 4 ranking and earning top marks for its large number of basketball hoops — 16.1 per 10,000 residents — and playgrounds, 5.6 per 10,000 residents. (Arlington is a county but is treated as a city for the purposes of the report.) Baltimore also dramatically rose in the rankings this year, skyrocketing from 58th to 30th, based on its park equity rating.
The survey found racial and wealth disparities in park access across the country: Residents of majority-minority neighborhoods had access to 44 percent less park space than residents of predominantly White neighborhoods, and residents of low-income neighborhoods had access to 42 percent less park space than residents in high-income neighborhoods.
The survey also said parks were essential to pandemic response across the country, with 57 cities using parks for coronavirus testing, vaccination or PPE distribution, and 70 offering free meals at parks.
The Trust for Public Land said in a statement that every person in the United States should have a park within a 10-minute walk of their home.
“In a majority of ParkScore cities, white neighborhoods and high-income neighborhoods have a disproportionately higher share of park space,” Linda Hwang, the organization’s director of innovation and strategy, said in a statement. “That’s not right and it’s not fair. … We are committed to centering equity as we advocate for parks and open space in cities throughout the United States.”
Cities with the best park systems:
1. Washington, 84.4
2. St. Paul, Minn., 80.0
3. Minneapolis, 79.7
4. Arlington, 79.6
5. Chicago, 77.2
6. San Francisco, 76.3
7. Irvine, Calif., 76.0
8. Cincinnati, 75.9
9. Seattle, 75.4
10. Portland, Ore., 75.0