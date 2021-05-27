“Talk a little bit about your fundraising efforts,” Lucas said. “Can you assure Virginians, if you’re elected, you’ll represent all of them regardless of faith and beliefs?”
The other candidates were given an opportunity to answer the same question, but Lucas did not directly ask them about their religious allegiances. WJLA issued an on-air apology Wednesday, saying Lucas’s question was “inappropriate and disrespectful.”
The episode might have caught Rasoul — the first Muslim to serve in Virginia’s legislature — off guard, but he was not completely surprised by it. “I’ve been campaigning for 14 years and I’ve had some subtle and not-so-subtle comments made, so we’re always ready for any kind of nonsense that rears its ugly head,” Rasoul said in an interview with The Washington Post, adding, “I choose to stay positive and focus on the issues that I know everyday Virginians are looking for us to champion.”
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who is also Muslim, said she often experienced similar questions as she was campaigning for office. She said that Muslim politicians are asked to “prove our Americanness” and that the question was predicated on the idea that “being Muslim makes you less of an American.”
“How could I be a voice for all people while also embodying multiple marginal identities as a woman, a Black person, a refugee and an immigrant? My various identities have only helped me be a better legislator for my community,” Omar said.
Rep. André Carson (D-Ind.) said Muslim candidates experience “unfair scrutiny” that candidates of other faiths do not. “I have colleagues in Congress of many different faiths, and they aren’t asked these types of questions,” said Carson, adding that Muslims are “constantly having to defend their loyalty to this country.”
“We can be both proud Muslims and proud Americans,” he said.
Rasoul’s response during the debate focused on his completely individual-funded campaign and did not address the faith-based question directly. “As your next lieutenant governor, you can count on me as a decisive, tiebreaking vote to ensure that the interests of the people are represented more than any other special interest,” he said.
The question insinuated that Rasoul’s fundraising sources might bias his leadership. Carson disputed that claim, saying that people and advocacy groups can donate to candidates of their choosing. “People who suggest that money from these donors compromises a candidate’s loyalty to their country or constituents only reveal their own Islamophobia,” he said.
Muslims across Virginia also expressed dismay at the question.
Bob Marro, a member of the All Dulles Area Muslim Society’s Board of Trustees said Lucas’s question was not well considered. He noted that Rasoul, who has been reelected three times since he took office since 2014, represents a district that has a small Muslim population. The question “has no validity,” Marro said. “There’s nothing in Sam’s background or his record to indicate that he would be anything other than fair and square with everyone that he represents.”
A majority of the state’s Muslim population resides in Northern Virginia. Alexandria resident Rafiah Jones had a “mixed response” to the question. “It’s fair to ask a candidate about their ability to represent everybody,” but, she added, “the insensitivity and unfairness is when you single out a Muslim and suggest he would not be able to be fair.”
To Rasoul, it was also unfair that the question took away time dedicated to debating important issues . “We did not spend the time we needed to discuss health care, broadband, some of the educational issues that need to be discussed,” he said, adding, “I will not let this be a distraction from really doing everything I can to love and represent every single person in the commonwealth.”
Jones saw the question as a different type of distraction. “I want to say it’s just a diversion tactic. It’s an indicator that he’s making an impact, because if he wasn’t they would be asking other questions,” she said. “That’s a sign he’s doing really well and people are scrambling.”
Rasoul said that he has felt an outpouring of support every time he’s experiences an attack on his faith but that his message to his constituents is always clear: “I’m here to represent every single Virginian.”
If he wins, Rasoul will be the second Muslim elected to a statewide office in the country and the first in Virginia and the South. For Jones, Rasoul’s win would mean that enough people see being Muslim as “an asset and not a liability.” For her 11 grandchildren, she said, she thinks the historic win would open new doors for them in the future.
“There’s a lot of strides that are being made to level this field,” Jones said. “Sam’s success is just part of that.”