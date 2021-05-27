The episode might have caught Rasoul — the first Muslim to serve in Virginia’s legislature — off guard, but he was not completely surprised by it. “I’ve been campaigning for 14 years and I’ve had some subtle and not-so-subtle comments made, so we’re always ready for any kind of nonsense that rears its ugly head,” Rasoul said in an interview with The Washington Post, adding, “I choose to stay positive and focus on the issues that I know everyday Virginians are looking for us to champion.”