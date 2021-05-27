Crews are working to restore power as soon as possible, officials said.
Several roads in the region were closed Thursday morning because of downed trees. In , part of Piney Branch Parkway near Beech Drive and part of Canal Road near Arizona Avenue NW were blocked due to downed trees. There were also reports of downed trees in Clinton and in Vienna.
Downed trees were reported in parts of Maryland’s Fort Washington as well. In one case, a tree fell onto a house, and one person who suffered minor injuries was rescued from the home. Three children and two adults were displaced from the home, officials said.
In Montgomery County, firefighters said they received more than 100 calls for service related to downed wires and trees — mainly in the Cabin John and Potomac areas.