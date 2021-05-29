At about 1:10 a.m., a 911 caller reported that several suspects had set off a fire inside the store and then fled the scene, authorities said. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, although police officers canvassing the area did not locate any potential suspects.
Calls to the 7-Eleven store were not immediately returned on Saturday afternoon.
Authorities said the incident bears similarities to two January incidents in the area, in which suspects also appeared to use molotov cocktails to target convenience stores. It is unclear if the incidents are related, and all are under investigation by the county’s fire marshal and arson task force.
On the night of Jan. 6, a suspect appeared to throw two molotov cocktails to set the door of the Auth Road store on fire, authorities said at the time. And 10 days later, a group of three adult men threw incendiary devices at a separate 7-Eleven in Temple Hills before fleeing the scene in a silver sedan, officials said.
Prince George’s Fire Chief Tiffany Green said that the county was seeking assistance from area residents in identifying and locating possible suspects.
“These are dangerous crimes, and, while we are thankful that no one was injured in any of the fires, the potential that someone could have been critically hurt is our most serious concern,” Green said in a statement.