“At 42 years old, I discovered crack cocaine,” said Carolyn, who asked that only her first name be used. “I had a family, a good job, a house in my name. And I lost all that.”
RAP was what helped her fight through addiction, and since retiring from her job in 2015 Carolyn returned to the program as an employee. Her small office was a physical symbol of the cycle: Years ago, when she was in recovery at RAP, she lived in the same space when the floor was a dormitory.
“The word ‘rehabilitation’ has two parts,” she whispered, while RAP’s newest clients conducted a session down the hall. “'Re,' to do again. And ‘habilitation,’ to live. You have to live again. But a lot of these people don’t know how to live to begin with.”
RAP’s executive director Michael Pickering listened to Carolyn and nodded. He not only knew her story, but understood the feelings tying Carolyn to the nonprofit; like two-thirds of RAP’s 80 employees, Pickering is also an alumnus, one of the thousands who had sought help at RAP over the last five decades.
But that vital D.C. legacy is facing a potential fatal blow. Already struggling due to rising costs and stagnant Medicaid rates, the nonprofit took measures to adapt to lockdown restrictions that have created further financial stress that could force closure.
“I might be able to make it to the end of the summer, but I can’t say that for sure. We’re running on vapors; we’ve basically been running on credit,” Pickering said. “Last fall, I started thinking about how do you close down a community institution. That’s a huge weight.”
But the loss of a key player in city’s social safety net would come as overdose deaths spike in the District. Further frustrating Pickering and other recovery providers is that federal funding meant to prop up such programs during the pandemic has yet to be distributed by the city government.
“The city isn’t in touch enough to know the urgency,” Pickering said. “The folks that we serve aren’t on the radar in that corner of the Wilson Building.”
In an email, Phyllis Jones, the chief of staff at the District’s Department of Behavioral Health, acknowledged the difficulties facing local providers.
“DBH recognizes the financial impact of the pandemic on providers of substance use disorder services and has provided additional support,” Jones said. “The District increased rates for substance use disorder services by 20 percent starting in March 2020.”
RAP opened in the 1970s as Washington was in the midst of a heroin epidemic. Spearheaded by a recovering addict named Ron Clark until his retirement in 2014, the organization became key support for the city’s working-class Black community.
According to Pickering, it’s not uncommon for former clients in their 60s to approach current RAP staff and voice their appreciation, or for teenagers to share their grandparents’ stories about the organization’s importance.
Today, RAP is spread across a number of small buildings and residential houses along Fourth Street NE, not far from the Rhode Island Avenue Metro station. The program runs both outpatient and residential treatment programs. RAP has served 1,300 clients in 2019.
“We have the reputation of being the toughest program, but people still come,” Pickering said. “Here you’re in group from the moment you wake up. There’s no downtime. You’re not hanging out.”
Despite its blue-chip street cred, RAP has struggled financially, in part because Medicaid fees — last set in 2016 — have lagged behind rising costs. According to Pickering, the average cost for a day in a residential treatment program is $300, but the average Medicaid reimbursement is $175.
“The folks who are setting policy and setting rates, they are researchers or academics,” he said. “They don’t know all the pieces that go into providing addiction and mental health treatment. If we have a client who comes in with no clothing, they need to have clothing. So we have to pass the hat because we don’t have extra money hanging around for those incidentals.”
The pandemic then made an already rocky fiscal situation worse.
Beginning with March 2020′s lockdown, RAP stopped in-person services. For residential facilities, the staff followed government guidance for congregate living. That meant taking a third of their available beds offline. But because of the sensitive nature of the work, staff levels remained the same. “So you cut out a third of the revenue, but you have the same expenses,” Pickering said.
The bed reduction is now status quo. Other aspects of RAP’s programing have migrated online. But the nonprofit is still losing about $100,000 a month. “At this point in the fiscal year, we’re about $1.5 million in the hole,” Pickering said. “Our assets are mortgaged to the hilt. That’s how I’ve gotten us this far.”
Other treatment providers are in a similar position, according to Pickering. “Depending on their facility layout, it may be more than us or less than us, but everybody has had to eliminate beds.”
The pandemic not only intensified the financial distress for RAP and other providers, but it also triggered spikes in the very behavior such programs are there to help with. According to the District’s Department of Behavioral Health, deadly overdoses increased 46 percent last year. In 2020, 411 people died of opioid overdoses in the District — an average of 34 individuals each month. “Any reasonable person should be shocked by those numbers,” Pickering said.
Ninety-four percent of 2020′s overdose deaths involved fentanyl, the supercharged synthetic opioid used to cut other drugs to increase their potency. RAP has seen clients testing positive for fentanyl when they arrive for baseline toxicology screenings, even if they have not knowingly consumed the drug.
“Folks will come in identifying as a cocaine user or PCP user, test positive for fentanyl and swear they’ve never done an opioid in their life,” he said. “Marijuana users, too.”
Federal money is available, money that could keep RAP going for the near future. The Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan included $3 billion in mental health and addiction treatment grants. The District was awarded $5.6 million on May 18 to distribute to providers. But the recent funding, as well as previous money released last year for providers, hasn’t been released quickly enough, Pickering said.
“This round of money just came out, so I do get that bureaucracy has to move somewhat at a government pace,” Pickering said, but added that he also understands nonprofits will have to bid in a competitive process for the money. “There’s a cost to that.”
Rather than bid for the funding, Pickering said the city should fast-track the money to programs like RAP so the city has the treatment infrastructure to deal with rising addiction and overdoses.
DBH’s Jones said the city has “awarded about $6.2 million to providers so far this fiscal year for a variety of substance use disorder services and supports including medication assisted treatment, recovery housing, and peer operated centers.”
She added that the latest round of federal funding will be available for use starting Sept. 1.
Pickering worries whether RAP will make it that far. “We’ll do the hard work, but we need to be able to be here to do it.”
Read more: