While Alexandria’s Democratic mayoral primary is a redux of the most recent contest — Mayor Justin Wilson is competing against Allison Silberberg, whom he unseated in 2018 — this year’s council race promises to bring at least several new faces to the city’s elected leadership.
The unusually open field has yielded challengers ranging from a 25-year-old technology consultant to a retired former school board member. Also on the ballot are a lobbyist, a chief of staff for a U.S. congressman, three small-business owners, an engineer, an affordable housing executive and a management consultant.
At least four of the candidates were born or raised in Alexandria, while several others arrived in the past decade. Two have immigrant parents, and one is the son of a former U.S. congressman.
In Alexandria, a rematch between pro-development mayor and slow-growth ex-mayor in Democratic primary
Of the Democratic incumbents leaving the council, Vice Mayor Elizabeth B. Bennett-Parker is seeking a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, Mohamed E. “Mo” Seifeldein briefly flirted with a mayoral run before dropping out of that race, and Redella S. “Del” Pepper is retiring after more than three decades serving on the body.
Alexandria City Council members serve for three-year terms, and all candidates are elected at-large. The council candidate who elicits the most votes is traditionally elected by their colleagues to serve as vice mayor.
Early voting is already underway. Here is a brief introduction to the candidates:
Canek Aguirre, 36, an incumbent, is seeking his second term on the council. The former president of the Tenants and Workers United board said his work on the city council has centered on trying to ensure a complete 2020 Census count, improved engagement with city residents and equitable recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The son of Mexican immigrants, Aguirre works in Medicaid outreach and lives in the West End.
Sarah R. Bagley, 44, is a gun-control activist and lawyer who said she wants to be a voice for women on the council. She also hopes to lower barriers to first-time homeownership and offer support to small businesses. Bagley directs an affordable housing nonprofit organization and lives in North Old Town.
Bill Campbell, 59, is a former Alexandria School Board member who said he wants to diversify the city’s appointed commissions and boards and focus on issues of aging and racial equity. He is a retired Pentagon employee who lives in the Parker-Gray Historic District of Old Town.
John T. Chapman, 39, an incumbent, is seeking his fourth term on the council. A former president of the local NAACP chapter, Chapman grew up in Alexandria public housing and now runs a tour business focusing on the city’s African American history. He said his focus is on small-business development, infrastructure and housing affordability. A community-use specialist in the Fairfax County school system, he lives in Taylor Run.
Alyia Gaskins, 32, said she would bring a public health and urban planning perspective to the council. She has both lived and professional experience with those issues: Having faced hunger and housing instability as a child, she now advises cities around the country through her independent consulting firm. Gaskins works at a philanthropic foundation that fights homelessness and lives in Cameron Station.
Kevin Harris, 40, is the former president of the Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority Resident Association. He said he hopes to engage low-income Alexandrians and ensure their voices are represented on the council. A minister and former college basketball player, he lives in North Old Town and owns a small business running basketball camps and clinics.
Amy B. Jackson, 50, an incumbent and former teacher, is seeking her second term on the council. An Alexandria native who grew up in the West End, she has served on several local boards and said she would focus on gender equity, in-person schooling and density issues. She lives in the Seminary Hill neighborhood.
James Lewis, 33, emphasizes his infrastructure experience as the vice chair of the city’s traffic and parking board. He also says he wants to improve pedestrian safety and safe routes to schools. A former congressional staffer, he works as a lobbyist for the senior-care pharmacist industry and lives in the West End.
Kirk McPike, 43, said he wants to use pandemic recovery to address Alexandria’s long-standing issues, including broadband, school funding and flooding infrastructure. He has also emphasized his experience serving on local committees relating to economic opportunity and the city budget and working on Capitol Hill, where he is chief of staff to Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.). He lives in the Seminary Hill neighborhood.
Patrick B. Moran, 31, is chair of the city’s Citizen Corps Council. The son of the region’s former U.S. congressman, James P. Moran Jr. (D-Va.), he said he would listen to the city’s civic associations while focusing on public safety and flooding infrastructure. He owns a landscaping business and lives in the Parker-Gray Historic District of Old Town.
Bill Rossello, 62, said he would emphasize integrity and transparency on the city council and prioritize the voices of residents and civic associations. He also wants to ensure affordable housing efforts do not lead to overdevelopment. He works as a management consultant and lives in the Seminary Hill neighborhood.
Mark Leo Shiffer, 48, said he hopes to improve flooding infrastructure and funding for universal pre-K, among other issues that he said have so far gone “unresolved” by the city. Shiffer made an unsuccessful bid for council as an independent in 2018. He directs engineering at a government contracting firm and lives in Clover College Park.
Meronne Teklu, 25, is running what she calls a “data-driven but people-centered” campaign. Born in Alexandria to Ethiopian immigrant parents, she works as a technology consultant and said she hopes to improve broadband access while focusing on affordability and support for youths outside the classroom. She lives in the West End.