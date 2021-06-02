And next week won’t even be the first time that they are facing off for a spot on the board.
Takis Karantonis, 56, a first-term incumbent, won a special election last summer to succeed the late Erik Gutshall, whose campaign he once managed. Among the candidates Karantonis beat in a Democratic Party caucus was Chanda Choun, 33, a military veteran who works in cybersecurity.
Democrats running for Virginia governor wrestle with issues of race in final debate before June 8 primary
But with time running out on his unusually short term, Karantonis again faces Choun in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. Unlike the closed vote last summer, which was only open to a small number of party officials during the throes of the coronavirus pandemic, anyone in Arlington can vote in the race.
The winner of the primary will face off in November against at least two independent candidates, Mike Cantwell and Audrey Clement. Because board members serve rotating, four-year terms, Karantonis’s seat is the only one up for election this year.
In this liberal enclave in Northern Virginia, the winner of the Democratic primary will be heavily favored to win in November, although it is hardly a guarantee: One Republican sat on the board as recently as 2018.
Choun, who was brought to the United States as a child from Cambodia, enlisted after high school in the Army, where he served one tour in the Middle East. With a background in business, technology, and the military, he said he would bring a missing and necessary perspective to the board.
In Alexandria, a rematch between pro-development mayor and slow-growth ex-mayor in Democratic primary
“I want us to get back to work, back to school, and back to living,” he said, citing a “Freedom and Justice Plan”: Even as some companies become permanently remote, he wants to ensure the county’s commercial tax base remains strong and push for open libraries and community centers.
Choun ran unsuccessfully in the 2018 Democratic primary against Chair Matt de Ferranti (D).
Karantonis, an urban planner and economist, was born and raised in Greece and went on to work across Europe, South America and Texas before eventually settling in Arlington in 2007. He left the private sector to lead the Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization, including during its unsuccessful push for a streetcar.
“I saw a lot of future in Virginia, socially and politically, but also from the point of view of a commonwealth where a lot needs to be done,” he said.
Karantonis forged a close bond with Gutshall, who died of brain cancer in April, and took over his seat just a few months into the pandemic.
He said he wants to make some coronavirus initiatives permanent, including permits for outdoor dining and a microloan fund for small businesses, particularly ones owned by women and racial minorities.