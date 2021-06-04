According to Perry, Bowser’s staff put together a fiscal analysis in January, working with city agencies to arrive at an estimated yearly cost for statehood of about $755 million and contemplating different ways to pay for it. D.C. officials declined to provide the document, saying it reflected internal deliberations, but the projections they described are comparable to figures The Washington Post compiled in its own analysis. The estimate Perry provided does not factor in Medicaid or pension-related costs, which the new state would not necessarily have to absorb.