The details of that history — specifically, his grandfather’s role in it — are what Gunnar wants to discover and understand. But the clues spread out on the dining table at Croft’s house confuse as much as they enlighten. There is a postcard from the Palazzo Vecchio in Florence that Croft wrote but never sent to the grandmother who raised him. Old dental bills. Buttons from his unsuccessful campaign for the D.C. Council. A sample ballot from the first free election held in South Africa.