Wilson won by about 3,200 votes, according to unofficial results, more than double his victory margin in the 2018 race in which he unseated Silberberg.
“When the voters of the city are presented with a positive vision for the future versus a list of things they’re against, they choose the positive vision, especially after the past year,” he said, noting that most residents were driven by moving out of the pandemic.
Given the city’s strong Democratic bent, Wilson is heavily favored to win the November general election against Republican Annetta Catchings, a flight attendant who moved to Alexandria last summer.
Voter turnout appeared relatively high compared to previous primary races, with about 23 percent of registered voters casting ballots, according to unofficial results.
The mayoral race, which served as a rematch of the divisive primary three years ago, brought the candidates’ ideological and stylistic differences to a head. Branding herself as a champion for slower growth, Silberberg, 58, emphasized government transparency and environmental causes such as expanding the city’s tree canopy.
Both candidates accused each other on the mostly virtual campaign trail of dishonesty, clashing on Wilson’s efforts to narrow car lanes on Seminary Road to make more room for bikes and stream restoration projects to fix eroding waterways at Strawberry and Taylor runs.
“Our city is at a crossroads, and it’s important to listen to the public and hear their thoughts, and to be open and transparent and truthful," Silberberg said Tuesday night. She urged Wilson to listen to the city’s civic associations and to consider the impact of development on existing residents.
At voting sites in the city on Tuesday — many of which were far busier than most polls in the rest of Virginia — many residents said the candidates’ distinct stances on development had pushed them one way or another.
“It’s a tough call,” said retiree Dennis Reeder, 75, heading into the Mt. Vernon Recreation Center in Del Ray. He noted that while he preferred Silberberg’s more approachable style, Wilson seemed to place more of an emphasis on affordable housing.
“In all this progress, we want to make sure that we don’t leave people out. It’s what we like about the city,” he said, noting that Alexandria’s diversity had kept him here since 1972.
Germaine Schaefer, a 49-year-old event planner, said she also appreciated that Wilson’s focus on development has bought major institutions into the city, including a $1 billion medical campus — the city’s first hospital — slated for a vacant mall in the West End.
“When our two tax bases are people’s house assessments and tourism tax, there’s nothing to fall back on,” she said. “We can’t have all the money coming out of two pots. You need things other than restaurants and nail salons.”
But all that urban growth has proved to be too much for Robert Tetrault, a 54-year-old home renovator who said he was voting for Silberberg.
“The developers never give out money for infrastructure, and if you build a high-rise, all that water has to go somewhere. People aren’t seeing the correlation between the two,” he said.
The mayor, whose power is limited in Alexandria, will work with a transformed city council that is set to feature at least three new faces next year.
Half of the body’s six incumbents chose not to run for reelection, making way for a crowded field of 13 Democrats who sought a spot on the party’s ticket in November.
According to unofficial returns, the top five finishers included the three incumbents running for another term — Canek Aguirre, John T. Chapman and Amy B. Jackson — as well as Alyia Gaskins, a manager at a philanthropic foundation, and affordable housing executive Sarah R. Bagley. A race for the sixth spot appeared too close to call several hours after polls had closed.
The winning candidates will face one Republican candidate, attorney Darryl Nirenberg, as well as two independent challengers, Florence King and Glenda Gail Parker, in the November general election.
Of the other Democratic incumbents on the Alexandria City Council, Mohamed E. “Mo” Seifeldein briefly ran for mayor before dropping out of that race, and Redella S. “Del” Pepper plans to retire this year after more than three decades in elected office. Vice Mayor Elizabeth B. Bennett-Parker was successful in her bid to challenge Del. Mark H. Levine (D-Alexandria) for his seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.
In nearby Arlington County, first-term incumbent Takis P. Karantonis defeated Chanda Choun in the Democratic primary for one of five spots on the county board. Because board members serve rotating, four-year terms, the seat is the only one up for election this year.
Karantonis, an economist and urban planner who took office following a special election last summer, will face off in November against three independent challengers, Mike Cantwell, Audrey Clement and Adam Theo.
Born in Greece, he emphasized his immigrant background and pledged to support small businesses and the county’s safety-net programs. Choun, who came to the United States from Cambodia as a child, said he would offer new perspectives to the county board, having worked in cybersecurity and served in the Army.