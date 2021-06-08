Though the court agreed to hear the appeal from five Richmond property owners and one descendant of a landowner who want to preserve the statue — a flash point for protests after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last year — the lack of questions meant the court gave no indication of how it might rule. Virginia Solicitor General Toby Heytens argued for less than a minute in the second case, noting that “no court has ever recognized a personal, inheritable right to dictate the content of poor government speech about a matter of racial equality, and this court should not be the first one ever to do so.”