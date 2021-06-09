A simple mathematical error, among other lapses, led MDE to estimate that only 12,500 tons had leaked from the landfills, said Ryan Maher, an attorney for the group and lead author of the report. He said the state also underestimated the amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere from its municipal waste landfills.
The MDE confirmed the report’s findings and updated its website with revised data that set estimates even higher, at 58,000 tons. The agency said the environmental group’s report also prompted revisions to its emissions data, known as inventories, going back to 2006.
“We agree with the group’s findings,” MDE Secretary Ben Grumbles said in a statement. “The revised estimates reinforce the need for new actions to control methane emissions from landfills and also boost efforts to reduce the amount of waste going to landfills, which is exactly what we are doing.”
The new findings suggest that methane emissions from Maryland’s more than 40 landfills account for about 37 percent of the state’s methane emissions, instead of the state’s official estimate of 13 percent, making landfills the leading source of such pollution.
But the report also says that the state could also alleviate the problem and perhaps have an impact on carbon accumulation in the atmosphere by better monitoring and regulating landfill emissions, as well as by diverting organic waste from landfills and incentivizing composting.
“Climate changes is already upon us,” Maher said in an interview Tuesday. “If we attack methane, we can really actually achieve important carbon reductions in the atmosphere, in part because of methane’s potency.”
Though methane remains in the atmosphere for a shorter period of time than carbon dioxide before breaking down, the gas causes more intense warming. Over a scale of 20 years, a single ton of methane has the equivalent impact on atmospheric warming as 86 tons of carbon dioxide, Maher said.
The Environmental Integrity Project called on Maryland environmental officials to step up the pace of writing new air quality regulations that would require better monitoring and regulation of greenhouse gas emissions from the state’s landfills, and urged Maryland to embrace guidelines adopted by California that are stricter than those in place from the federal Environmental Protection Agency. The group also said Maryland should establish financial incentives to create new composting facilities.