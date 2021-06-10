There were residents grieving the losses of their friends and family members to the coronavirus. Others who had suffered from mental health issues while in quarantine, lost jobs and income as the virus shut down businesses, or missed out learning as it closed the schools.
“We will never forget the real human toll of this pandemic — the people, the personalities that these flags behind me represent — and we will always honor those who we have sadly lost,” McKay said, addressing a small crowd from the atrium inside the government center.
As the greater D.C. region begins to reopen, the event hosted by the Northern Virginia Regional Commission was one way that local governments and other institutions in the area have tried to memorialize the pandemic’s victims this week.
On Thursday at 5 p.m., Washington National Cathedral will toll its funeral bell 600 times over the span of one hour to remember the nearly 600,000 people in the United States who have died of covid-19. Fairfax County officials also are working to set up a permanent memorial for pandemic victims, McKay said.
Falls Church Mayor P. David Tarter, the regional commission chair, said he wanted to take an opportunity to pause and remember these losses as the realities of an in-person, maskless world settled in.
“Our lives have been turned upside down, and it’s part of the process to grieve collectively, get together and remember all we’ve lost," he said.
Other government leaders, including President Biden and the White House, had organized commemoration activities in late February and early March to mark the first anniversary of the coronavirus reaching the United States.
But with many aspects of daily life returning to what it looked like pre-pandemic — all of Virginia’s limits on business capacity and social distancing were lifted late last month — Tarter and other local leaders stressed the importance of memorializing the losses this week.
As they noted, northern Virginia and the greater D.C. region is not out of the woods just yet. Just over 4 million residents of the Old Dominion have been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, with another 1.1 million partially vaccinated, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.
“We should remember that many lives in our region and many more across our nation will never be able to recover,” Gloria Addo-Ayensu, the Fairfax County health director, said at the ceremony. “We must do everything in our power to protect the most vulnerable among us who remain at risk of severe disease and death.”
That meant encouraging anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, she said, as a way to honor the memory of those who have been lost.
Addo-Ayensu and other local officials thanked the many northern Virginians who have stepped up during the pandemic: Grocery-store employees and emergency technicians who continued working through three waves of the virus, health workers who were deployed to senior-care facilities, and nurses who found themselves as a rare human lifeline for isolated patients.
Kevin Davis, the newly appointed Fairfax police chief, spoke about one officer he was never able to meet before assuming his new post: Lawrence “Larry” Magni, a civil engineer who worked for nearly a decade as an auxiliary police officer.
After moving to Houston and then back home to northern Virginia, Magni was hired in 2017 to oversee facilities and security for the police agency. Last August, he died of covid-19.
“Larry’s name and Larry’s story," Davis said, “is not unlike the 10 names that each American flag behind me represents.”