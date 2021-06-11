Unfortunately, those kinds of only-in-Washington events won’t be happening this year, despite the European Championships and South America’s Copa America kicking off this weekend. (Both were originally scheduled for 2020, but were delayed by the global pandemic.) Embassies are still not open to the public. Some of the area’s larger expat groups haven’t decided if they’re holding events, while others are being cautious. The D.C. Dutch have brought crowds decked in vibrant orange jerseys to Elephant and Castle on Pennsylvania Avenue NW for both men’s and women’s World Cups in recent years, but the group is “not entirely sure how many people will show up since we obviously still have covid,” board member Wendy Reinders says in an email. The Dutch have plans to watch the first three matches at the pub, beginning against Ukraine on Sunday, and “fingers crossed that we win these games so we can continue in the quarterfinals,” she says.