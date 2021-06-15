The event will include celebrations hosted by the Biden administration and the local Barracks Row and Palisades 4th of July parades will return, Bowser said.
Biden will host essential workers and military families on the South Lawn to celebrate the Fourth of July, according to the news release. Approximately 1,000 guests and their families will be invited, according to the Associated Press.
Bowser encouraged visitors to book hotel rooms, tweeting, “With all capacity limits and restrictions lifted, cultural attractions are open and hotels are ready to welcome you back.” The city fully reopened Friday as capacity limits were lifted. As of mid-June, fully vaccinated individuals in D.C. are only required to wear a mask only in certain settings, such as hospitals and doctor’s offices, public transit and public schools.
The July 4 plan is a sharp shift to what Biden said about holiday gatherings in the spring.
“By July the 4th, there’s a good chance you, your families and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout and a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day,” Biden said in March during his remarks marking the first anniversary of the pandemic. “That doesn’t mean large events with lots of people together, but it does mean small groups will be able to get together.”
This in large part is due to the drop in the rate in new coronavirus cases as vaccine shots were distributed. The entire Washington area has seen new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline. Test positivity has dipped under 2 percent in Virginia and below 1 percent in the District and in Maryland.