The next big step in the case is scheduled for August. That’s when a hearing is set to determine whether a federal judge should dismiss the Fairfax charges because the federal officers can’t be charged in state court if their actions were “necessary and proper.” Fairfax prosecutors said they probably would take about a week to put on evidence that the shooting was neither necessary or proper. The “supremacy clause” of the U.S. Constitution holds that states must defer to federal law, and the officers have argued that they have already been cleared by the Justice Department, and acted properly because they feared Ghaisar would run over Amaya.