It took 10 years for the center’s budget to be fully restored. Meanwhile, the number of mentally ill residents sitting in jail cells ballooned. In 2016, county officials said they tracked eight residents with mental illness who had been arrested a total of 250 times. “We had to prioritize what the team was working on … and the place we squeezed was mobile crisis,” said Raymond Crowel, director of Montgomery’s health and human services department. “When we couldn’t go, we’d tell the police. Sometimes, they’d go and show up at the center with someone so we could do an evaluation; other times, they wouldn’t.”