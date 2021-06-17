White Ford Bronco at Whitlow’s on Wilson: There are only 10 more nights to party at Whitlow’s on Wilson before the 26-year-old Clarendon bar closes. Who better to help send off a bar that opened in the ’90s than a band that plays ’90s pop classics? While White Ford Bronco’s concert is technically now sold out, the rooftop bar opens at 4 p.m., and there’s a dance party with DJKillabeats24 open to everyone after the band ends. 10 p.m.
House of Sweden at Sunset: A Photographic Celebration: As part of the Focus on the Story International Photo Festival and Washington D.C. Photo Month, the House of Sweden is hosting “Dreamland,” a series of 12 large-scale photographs by Helene Schmitz depicting humans’ destructive impact on Sweden’s natural resources. However, House of Sweden’s gallery is small, and hours are limited. To help more people see Schmitz’s work, images will be projected on the building’s glass front through June. The after-dark viewing kicks off this week with a special showing featuring beer from DC Brau and ice cream from Mt. Desert Island. 8 to 10 p.m. Free; Registration required.
Friday, June 18
National Gallery of Art East Building reopens: The National Gallery’s West Building reopened on May 14, and the Gallery is ready to reopen the I.M. Pei-designed East Building on June 18. Home to the Gallery’s modern art collection, the East Building has been undergoing renovations since 2019, which are expected to be completed last year. Free timed passes are required for admission, and once inside, visitors will have access to most galleries in the East Building, as well as the West Building, so there’s no need to make reservations for both buildings. (Pro tip: If the time you want to enter the East Building is “sold out,” see if you can enter the West Building at the same selected time.) Passes are released every Monday for the following week. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.
Prince George’s County Juneteenth celebration: Juneteenth, an annual holiday marking the end of slavery, has been celebrated since 1866, but it has taken on a higher profile in the past year as Congress weighs whether it should be a federal holiday, and major corporations, including Nike and the NFL, have announced that employees will get the day off. New and expanded events are taking place around the Washington region this weekend, but one of the biggest happens across Prince George’s County, where an annual Juneteenth festival has been held since 2005. It begins Friday, when families can visit one of three historic sites — Montpelier Arts Center in Laurel, the Ridgeley Rosenwald School in Capitol Heights, or Oxon Hill Manor in Oxon Hill — to pick up a kit with activity books and games. A mix of virtual and in-person programming takes place Saturday. Watch streaming discussions, including one about quilt codes on the Underground Railroad, or a workshop about African American genealogy. There’s also a virtual DJ battle between Miss H.E.R. and Lance Reynolds, and a marketplace with local vendors. Those who want to celebrate in real life can head to one of the three sites mentioned above between 1 and 3 p.m. for stepping lessons with Step Afrika! and arts activities led by Words, Beats and Life and Creative Suitland. Capacity is limited, so advance registration is required. Each location has its own registration page, so if one is full, another may have space available. You can also sign up for a wait list by emailing blackhistory@pgparks.com.
‘Wonder Woman 1984’: The newest installment in the “Wonder Woman” series was the ultimate hunting ground for the sport of D.C. spotting, from the brutalist curve of the Hirshhorn above Chris Pine and Gal Gadot’s heads to memory-inducing glimpses of long-vanished shops in Georgetown. Rosslyn’s annual outdoor cinema series, which runs through June, features an outdoor showing of the D.C. Easter egg masterpiece “Wonder Woman 1984” at Gateway Park. Space is limited, so register in advance. Check in begins at 7:30 p.m., with movies starting at sundown, or after 8:15 p.m. Moviegoers are invited to bring takeout from nearby restaurants. 7:30 p.m. Free.
National Landing Fridays at the Fountain: Fridays at the Fountain returns to the neighborhood once known as Crystal City, with weekly concerts through October. The outdoor series promises the best makings of a summer concert — beer and wine, live music from local bands and musicians, and food through the Peruvian Brothers. Tickets for groups up to six people are available now. Children under the age of two do not need a ticket. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free.
Virtual Drag Queen Art Bingo Night: This bingo night, presented by the Smithsonian American Art Museum and drag diva KC B. Yoncé, goes beyond the usual format, discussing drag culture and history as well as American art. Register to get printable bingo cards for two rounds of bingo — plus, local District registrants can get 10 percent off Red Bear Brewing’s 2021 Pride Helles lager. Space is limited, register in advance. Free. 7 p.m.
2021 D.C. Front Runners Pride Run: This year, the D.C. Front Runners Pride Run benefits local organizations such as Casa Ruby and Teens Run DC. Opt to participate in a Saturday morning group run, either in Anacostia Park or on a trail in Vienna, or pledge to complete a 5k anywhere you want. Registration for the race honoring and celebrating Pride ends at noon on Saturday. $30.
Neptune Room reopening: Neptune Room, the funky Brightwood Park bar from the owners of Showtime, was open for less than three weeks before the coronavirus shut the city down. If you didn’t make it the first time around, or don’t remember it from the first time around, here’s your reason to head up Georgia Avenue: DJ Nitekrawler of D.C. Soul Recordings and DJ Mic Burns of HR Records are teaming up for a night of vicious vintage soul and funk. 10 p.m. Free.
England vs Scotland viewing party with the British Embassy at Wunder Garten: When two members of the United Kingdom face off at the European Championships, the British Embassy staff diplomatically decides to cheer for both of them. Head to Wunder Garten in NoMa for the embassy’s official England-versus-Scotland viewing party, where both English and Scottish beers are on draft, and there’s a raffle for D.C. United tickets and other prizes to raise money for local nonprofit D.C. Scores. Kickoff at 3 p.m. Free, Registration suggested.
‘Punk the Capital’ at Metrobar: The much-hyped Metro-themed bar — where you’re literally drinking inside a vintage train car — hasn’t arrived on-site yet, but Metrobar’s large space near Rhode Island Avenue Station is already hosting cultural events. This week, there’s a free outdoor screening of “Punk the Capital,” a 2019 documentary about how Bad Brains, Minor Threat and their punk brethren became a lasting musical force. After the screening, filmmakers James June Schneider and Paul Bishow participate in a Q&A discussion with artist Cynthia Connolly, whose 1988 book “Banned in D.C.” remains a definitive document of the music scene, and moderator and Lost Origins Gallery owner Jason Hamacher. 8:30 p.m. Free.
Other Half Bluegrass and Tap Takeover at Union Stage: Live music has returned to Union Stage, the Wharf concert hall is also bring back its popular tap takeover concert series. It’s a simple setup: A local brewery puts its beers on Union Stage’s taps. A band performs. You drink the brewery’s products while enjoying the music. This event features Other Half Brewing, the popular craft brewery known for hazy IPA and flavorful stouts that opened a taproom in Ivy City in late 2020, with music from D.C. bluegrass standouts Hollertown and Split String Soup. Admission is free; beer prices vary. 7 p.m. RSVP suggested.
Saturday, June 19
‘Juneteenth: A Celebration of Resilience’: The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture celebrates Juneteenth with a full slate of virtual programming. Among the highlights: A panel of historians, including Pulitzer Prize-winning author Annette Gordon-Reed, discuss the history of the holiday; singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah performs a trio of songs and talks about the intersection of music and social justice; and James Beard Award winner Adrian Miller delves into the history of barbecue, as seen in his new book, “Black Smoke.” For those celebrating at home, recipes from the museum’s Sweet Home Cafe are provided. All events are free, but registration is suggested. Beginning at 10 a.m. Free.
Annapolis Juneteenth: Annapolis’ first official Juneteenth Festival begins at noon with marching bands, floats and dancers parading from the City Dock to Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, where a ceremony includes music and the ringing of bells. The afternoon festival, held at the nearby Bates Athletic Complex, features music and dance performances, including the Chuck Brown Band, vendors, artists and family activities. Parade begins at noon, festival at 2 p.m. Free.
Million Moe March: The organizers of last summer’s Moechella protests — part of the popular Don’t Mute D.C. movement — have organized two days of events this weekend. Saturday’s Million Moe March gathers at Black Lives Matter Plaza at 2 p.m. before marching to the intersection of 14th and U Streets NW, with go-go and bounce beat music by TOB Band and Ambition Band. 2 to 8 p.m. Free.
Takoma Park Pride: The Montgomery County neighborhood’s own Pride celebration starts Saturday with a Drag Queen Story Time at the Takoma Park Gazebo, followed by a performance at the Takoma Streetery by musician and storyteller Be Steadwell. The fun continues Sunday at “Show Your Pride Day” with council member Evan Glass and free glitter tattoos at Georgie’s Barber, the conclusion of the weekend-long celebration. Participating businesses include Busboys and Poets, Seoul Food, and Takoma Beverage Co. Through Sunday. Free.
Sunday, June 20
Kids, Eggs and Kegs at City-State Brewing: Washington’s newest brewery is on a mission to make itself the most kid-friendly. Its new Kids, Eggs and Kegs, which kicks off Father’s Day weekend, brings board games, coloring pages, sidewalk chalk and other kids activities to its airy, wide-open taproom on Saturday and Sunday mornings, beginning at 10 a.m. Kids can enjoy free Goldfish and $1 juiceboxes, and Mom and Dad can sample City-State’s pale ale and dark wheat beer in a judgement-free zone. (You don’t need to get there at 10 a.m., but hey, it’s an option.) Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Free.
Moechella Unity Fest: Following on from Saturday’s Million Moe March, the Moechella Unity Fest takes over the Gateway Pavilion near the Entertainment and Sports Arena. The concert is headlined by Backyard Band and E.U. featuring Sugar Bear, and the day also features food trucks, vendors and an area for kids. Noon to 8 p.m. Free.
Monday, June 21
Films on the Green at the Sylvan Theatre: Most outdoor film screenings consist of a mix of recent blockbusters, kids’ favorites and retro classics. That’s not the case with Films on the Green, a series sponsored by the Cultural Services at the French Embassy, the National Gallery of Art, and French channel TV5Monde. The six French films, which begin with the classic 1967 musical “The Young Girls of Rochefort,” starring Catherine Deneuve, hopscotch between locations including the National Mall, the National Arboretum and the French Embassy. To begin the series, there’s a pre-movie concert by Reservoir Frogs, “the French Embassy’s resident rock band.” No reservations are required. Concert at 7:30, movie at 8:30.
Aaron Myers at Blues Alley at the National Press Club: For the past year, jazz lovers have been speculating about the future of Blues Alley, especially after reports that the historic Georgetown carriage house is for sale. Club owner Harry Schnipper has been streaming weekly live concerts during a “residency” at the National Press Club during the pandemic, and beginning this week, the musicians will be performing in front of a live audience. Per Press Club policy, audience members must show proof of vaccination — either their CDC card or a photo of it on their phone — before being allowed to enter the venue. Capacity is limited to 200, though each show will be available to stream for those who can’t or don’t want to sit in a crowd. First to take the stage is pianist and vocalist Aaron Myers, a fixture on the Washington scene and co-host of the weekly “Jazz Stories” on WPFW. Myers is celebrating the release of his dynamic, gospel-tinged jazz album, “The Pride Album,” which finds Myers joined by well-known local musicians, including bassist Kris Funn, saxophonist Herb Scott and drummer Dana Hawkins, all of whom are performing at the Press Club. 8 p.m. $20 in-person, $10 for streaming passes.
Schitt’s Creek Trivia at Mess Hall: The award-winning series might be over, but Moira Rose’s one-liners live on forever (thanks, television streaming platforms). Mess Hall and Port City Brewing pair up for a trivia session about the comedy series, testing whether you actually remember all the lyrics to Alexis’s short-lived reality show theme song. Sign up to be one of up to ten trivia teams, with one ticket required per team. First, second and third place winners receive cash prize, so study hard before attending. Losers and winners alike can grab Motown Square Pizza’s Detroit-style pizza or stop by the La Michoacana taco truck. Doors open at 6 p.m., trivia begins at 7 p.m. $15.
Tuesday, June 22
Floral Class at Array Floral Design Studio: The Array Floral Design Studio’s flower bouquet classes are offered every day, sometimes twice a day, through the end of June at the Wharf. Learn how to arrange, preserve and care for fresh flowers, and take those tips home with your fresh (or slightly fraying) bouquet. Classes contain no more than five people, and work spaces are cleaned between sessions. Various times and dates available. $45.
Wednesday, June 23
Movie Night in the Park at the UDC Amphitheater: A joint outdoor movie venture by the University of the District of Columbia and Van Ness Main Street launches with “Moonstruck,” the Cher-led romantic comedy known as much for its humor as its romance. Registration is required, but admission is free for this weekly outdoor movie series, whose theme “perseverance.” Upcoming movies include “Moana,” “Mamma Mia!”, “Black Panther” and “Coco,” and attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and picnics. 9 p.m., amphitheater doors open at 8 p.m. Free.
P&P Live! Ashley Molesso and Chess Needham on “The Gay Agenda”: What better way to celebrate Pride than to discuss (the book) “The Gay Agenda”? Illustrators and real life couple Ashley Molesso and Chess Needham, the brains behind the stationary company Ash + Chess, have created a guide detailing the people, places and events in queer history, from Stonewall to the AIDS crisis to the modern day. Learn more about the continuing fight for equality within a heteronormative culture in this live discussion. 6 p.m. $0-$26.99.