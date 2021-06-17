A man who the Justice Department identified as Marine veteran and retired New York Police Department officer Thomas Webster, 54, screams profanities at officers, striking at least one with a flagpole before tackling him to the ground in a 56-second clip from the officer’s body camera, which was released Thursday. This is the second such video shared with more than a dozen news outlets that have sued for access to evidence gathered by the Justice Department and available to judges but not the public, CNN first reported.