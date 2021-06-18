Prince George’s County Juneteenth celebration: It begins Friday, when families can visit one of three historic sites — Montpelier Arts Center in Laurel, the Ridgeley Rosenwald School in Capitol Heights, or Oxon Hill Manor in Oxon Hill — to pick up a kit with activity books and games. A mix of virtual and in-person programming takes place Saturday. Watch streaming discussions, including one about quilt codes on the Underground Railroad, or a workshop about African American genealogy. There’s also a virtual DJ battle between Miss H.E.R. and Lance Reynolds, and a marketplace with local vendors. Those who want to celebrate in real life can head to one of the three sites between 1 and 3 p.m. for stepping lessons with Step Afrika! and arts activities led by Words, Beats and Life and Creative Suitland. Capacity is limited, so advance registration is required. Each location has its own registration page, so if one is full, another may have space available. You can also sign up for a wait list by emailing blackhistory@pgparks.com. Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.
‘Juneteenth: A Celebration of Resilience’: The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture celebrates Juneteenth with a full slate of virtual programming. Among the highlights: A panel of historians, including Pulitzer Prize-winning author Annette Gordon-Reed, discuss the history of the holiday; singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah performs a trio of songs and talks about the intersection of music and social justice; and James Beard Award winner Adrian Miller delves into the history of barbecue, as seen in his new book, “Black Smoke.” For those celebrating at home, recipes from the museum’s Sweet Home Cafe are provided. All events are free, but registration is suggested. Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. Free.
‘Thenceforward and Forever Free: Emancipation in Civil War Washington’ at the African-American Civil War Memorial: Emancipation came at different times throughout the Civil War: Slavery in Washington D.C., for example, was abolished more than three years before Juneteenth. A talk with National Park Service Ranger Steve Phan at the African-American Civil War Memorial looks at how emancipation varied across the country, and how free individuals lived in the capital and fought for the United States. Saturday at 10 a.m. Free.
Annapolis Juneteenth: Annapolis’ first official Juneteenth Festival begins at noon with marching bands, floats and dancers parading from the City Dock to Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, where a ceremony includes music and the ringing of bells. The afternoon festival, held at the nearby Bates Athletic Complex, features music and dance performances, including the Chuck Brown Band, vendors, artists and family activities. Saturday. Parade begins at noon, festival at 2 p.m. Free.
Million Moe March and Moechella Unity Fest: The organizers of last summer’s Moechella protests — part of the popular Don’t Mute D.C. movement — have organized two days of events this weekend. Saturday’s Million Moe March gathers at Black Lives Matter Plaza at 2 p.m. before marching to the intersection of 14th and U Streets NW, with go-go and bounce beat music by TOB Band and Ambition Band. The Moechella Unity Fest takes over the Gateway Pavilion near the Entertainment and Sports Arena on Sunday from noon to 8 p.m., headlined by Backyard Band and E.U. featuring Sugar Bear, and also featuring food trucks, vendors and an area for kids. Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m., Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. Free.
Step Afrika! Virtual Juneteenth: Step Afrika! isn’t back to live performances yet, but the troupe is celebrating Juneteenth by dropping three new works — “Trane,” “Little Rock Nine” and “The Movement” — on Facebook and YouTube at 8 p.m. Saturday. The trailer is full of the stepping, rhythm and vibrant choreography that have made Step Afrika! a virtual favorite, including scenes shot at historic landmarks. Saturday at 8 p.m. Free.
Juneteenth Lighting for Freedom and Justice at Washington National Cathedral: On Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m., Washington National Cathedral will illuminate the building’s west facade “in celebration and in honor of Juneteenth.” Visitors are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m. Free.
Juneteenth in Old Town Alexandria: Museums across Alexandria are hosting events on Saturday. The Alexandria Black History Museum’s virtual programming features the Washington Revels Jubilee Voices performing freedom songs and spirituals at historic sites throughout the city. The celebration on the lawn of the Carlyle House includes music, poetry, hands-on craft activities, and the chance to learn more about the people enslaved at the house. Manumission Tour Company offers multiple in-person walking tours of Alexandria, including “Freedom’s Fight in Alexandria” and “Duke Street’s Black History.” Saturday. Locations, times and admission prices vary.
Juneteenth Weekend at Sandlot Southeast and Sandlot Georgetown: Both Sandlot outdoor bars are hosting events this weekend with music and Black-owned food trucks. Friday’s Black Joy Art and Music Showcase across from Nationals Park features DJs, art displays and pop-up vendors. Saturday morning brings a two-hour bike ride, co-sponsored by Broccoli City and Streets Calling Bike Club, that starts and ends at Sandlot Southeast, followed by a mixer. On Saturday afternoon, Sandlot Georgetown will have speakers, including Councilman Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5) and food writer Anela Malik to discuss its ongoing Uber Eats residencies with Black-owned businesses. (Jerk at Night and Grub Rockstar are the weekend’s featured food trucks.) Times vary. Free admission.
Juneteenth at the Eaton Hotel: The Eaton has a full slate of programming stretching from Saturday into Sunday. From 4 to 5:30 p.m., it’s Mic Check: #Freedom on the sidewalk downtown, with live music and talks from artists and activists of the Freedom Futures Collective. From 6 to 9, there’s “an outdoor rave” dubbed Black Techno Matters with the DJs of Black Rave Culture, who spotlight the Black origins of techno and dance culture, followed by more ambient music set inside the hotel’s second floor. Finally, DJs Ace and Cheick are spinning in the rooftop Wild Days bar from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
‘Juneteenth Celebration: Lift Every Voice!’ at Strathmore: The New Orchestra of Washington presents a program of works by 20th-century Black composers William Grant Still, George Walker and Florence Price, contrasted with newer pieces by composer Jessie Montgomery. The concert is held on Strathmore’s Patio Stage, an outdoor, socially distanced venue. Saturday at 7 p.m. $120-$160 for a table with four seats.
‘Liberty Amendments’ celebration: The town of Vienna is using Juneteenth to kick off a month-long celebration of the 13th, 14th, 15th and 19th Amendments, which it refers to as the “liberty amendments.” The commemoration of the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery, runs from Juneteenth to June 25, and includes an exhibit at the Freeman Store and Museum, self-guided walking tours of historic African-American sites, film screenings, a concert of spirituals, and lunch with a reenactor portraying Harriet Tubman. Locations and times vary.
