Prince George’s County Juneteenth celebration: It begins Friday, when families can visit one of three historic sites — Montpelier Arts Center in Laurel, the Ridgeley Rosenwald School in Capitol Heights, or Oxon Hill Manor in Oxon Hill — to pick up a kit with activity books and games. A mix of virtual and in-person programming takes place Saturday. Watch streaming discussions, including one about quilt codes on the Underground Railroad, or a workshop about African American genealogy. There’s also a virtual DJ battle between Miss H.E.R. and Lance Reynolds, and a marketplace with local vendors. Those who want to celebrate in real life can head to one of the three sites between 1 and 3 p.m. for stepping lessons with Step Afrika! and arts activities led by Words, Beats and Life and Creative Suitland. Capacity is limited, so advance registration is required. Each location has its own registration page, so if one is full, another may have space available. You can also sign up for a wait list by emailing blackhistory@pgparks.com. Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.