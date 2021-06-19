This proposal to flatten and revamp the corridor, recommended by the Virginia Department of Transportation in a presentation this week, has become a flash point in a neighborhood poised to see an explosive surge in both residents and office workers in the coming years.
As Amazon promises to bring 25,000 new jobs to the second headquarters it is building nearby, the debate points to an existential set of questions for a growing Crystal City: Is it more important to make the area walkable and more urban, or to focus on moving cars and commuters along? Can officials find a way to keep pedestrians and bikers safe amid the rush of vehicles — and if so, how? (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
“It’s a tough project,” said Chris Slatt, the chair of Arlington County’s transportation commission. “The devil is going to be in the details, which is what makes it such a difficult conversation. It’s not just ‘at-grade good’ or ‘at-grade bad.’ It’s going to be about what makes it feel or be safe.”
Some transportation advocates, including Slatt, say the current proposal does not do enough to protect bikers and pedestrians. Drivers, meanwhile, are warning that additional crosswalks and commuters will increase congestion along the busy thoroughfare. Some cyclists say they would not feel safe crossing a flattened Route 1 on the same level as cars, and one group has even called for an underground tunnel as an alternative.
“It’s a plan that doesn’t make anybody happy,” said Darren Buck, of the group Livability 20222, a coalition of three local civic associations.
VDOT officials were not immediately available for comment.
Pedestrians and cyclists can cross underneath Route 1 at 15th and 18th Streets, but most tend to avoid the rush of traffic at a ground-level intersection at 20th Street. Otherwise, the office buildings and Metro station in Crystal City are largely cut off by the highway from Pentagon City and other neighborhoods to the west.
That design proved to be a challenge for JBG Smith, a real estate developer that owns most of the property in the area. Together with the local business improvement district, the company appears to betting on an at-grade corridor to achieve its vision of a walkable, urban district anchored by Amazon’s HQ2.
When local and state officials were working to woo the tech giant to Arlington, they proposed an incentive package including millions for transportation improvements in the area. The tech giant itself has promoted a vision for public spaces near the office centered on walkways, landscaping, and street-level retail.
In September, VDOT kicked off an effort to study the future of the Route 1 corridor.
State officials considered smaller upgrades that would keep the highway closer to its current state, as well as a split-level “elevated urban boulevard” that separates local and highway traffic. But the players encouraging the neighborhood’s transformation always seemed to be pushing for VDOT’s most far-reaching option.
Days before a March update from the agency, the National Landing BID kicked off a campaign pledging that the redesign must put “People Before Cars” — at one point, even displaying that message on a massive banner along the highway.
On Wednesday, VDOT presented a third iteration of its vision for Route 1, laying out an approximately $180 million plan that incorporates narrower travel lanes, a 30 mile-per-hour speed limit and medians with pedestrian refuges.
In contrast to the March proposal, which was criticized for car-friendly features like double turn lanes, the surface-level Route 1 idea includes more space for sidewalks and either six or seven lanes.
Tracy Sayegh Gabriel, the National Landing BID’s executive director, said that VDOT’s recommended at-grade plan for Route 1 was an improvement from the March plan. But, she said, it still needed more tweaks, including a lower speed limit of 25 miles per hour, automated traffic enforcement, and physical barriers to protect bikers and pedestrians.
“While this street-level conversion represents a critical element in Route 1’s transformation into a safer and more accessible thoroughfare,” she said in a statement, “the redesign must go even further to put pedestrians and other vulnerable users first.”
Slatt, who is also president of the group Sustainable Mobility for Arlington County, pointed to another major artery in Arlington as a possible model: Glebe Road. Although cars can use any of Glebe Road’s six lanes during rush hour, the outermost lanes turn into on-street parking at off-peak times.
“You really need to calm the traffic and help the cars and drivers know that they are now in an urban place, especially since so many of them may have just come off 395,” he said.
Buck, who also sits on the Arlington transportation commission, said that his group has coalesced around a diverse set of concerns: Drivers are opposed to greater congestion, bikers want safe access to and from the Mount Vernon Trail, and parents hoping for an elementary school in the area want safe streets for their kids.
“What we were all hoping to see out of this was a genuine attempt to reconcile everybody’s needs of this once-in-a-generation investment, and that did not happen,” he said. “All we have to react to is the proposal from VDOT, and it’s safe to say it doesn’t satisfy anybody’s needs.”
VDOT officials said that their current plan will also likely include other policies to reduce traffic levels. Separately, the agency said is also considering a crossing over or under Route 1 at 18th Street, where the current underpass serves as a kind of safe haven for many bikers and pedestrians. A draft report on the development is set to be released in August, followed by a final report in September.