As Amazon promises to bring 25,000 new jobs to the second headquarters it is building nearby, the debate points to an existential set of questions for a growing Crystal City: Is it more important to make the area walkable and more urban, or to focus on moving cars and commuters along? Can officials find a way to keep pedestrians and bikers safe amid the rush of vehicles — and if so, how? (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)