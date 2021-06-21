Hospital President Eunmee Shim is working to help the hospital emerge stronger — meeting with community members and state and local lawmakers to push her vision for a new, glass-paneled facility where more doctors would want to work and more patients would seek care. She is fighting a medical establishment that traditionally cared less about county borders than overall number of hospital beds in the region and keeping medical costs under control — but which in an era of calls for racial justice could be shifting its position.