The aboveground world, awed by their sheer number, celebrated them, feared them, collected them, artistically represented them and occasionally marinated them in Worcestershire sauce.
Alas, their brief but glorious romp was not without sorrow.
Let us take a moment to remember the unfortunate ones who burst into the sunlight after 17 long years with so much promise, only to die almost immediately in their exoskeletons, in chilly temperatures, in a dachshund named Max.
The ones whose quest for affection — that universal yearning felt by all creatures — lured them into such perils as moving cars, the White House press plane and a rather disturbing STD.
And especially the one with the audacity of Icarus, who alighted on the leader of the free world before being swatted down for its hubris.
Let us also remember the orphaned eggs, nestled right now in slits carefully carved into twigs by mothers who will not live to see them hatch.
Ah, but the cicadas’ tale is not one of grief but of triumph.
It is the saga of the many billions who lived, who thrived, who wrung every drop out of their weeks in the light and peed it copiously onto the earthbound creatures below.
We should take inspiration from their moxie, their joie de vivre, their decibel levels!
Did they merely shuffle off this mortal coil?
Oh, no, my friends, they did not.
They soared off it!
They screeched off it!
By God, they copulated off it, using their last bits of life force to get busy before falling from the sky, red-eyed and spent, shadows of smiles remaining on their lifeless faces.
We raise a glass to you, Brood X cicadas, for giving us hope that perhaps our last days as well hold the possibility of transformation, of rapturous joy — of sex!
If only you weren’t resting in peace all over our sidewalks.
Brood X cicadas are survived by some very bad smells, a lot of clogged gutters and several hundred billion nymphs that will show up again in 2038. Ideally, we will have cleaned up this mess by then.