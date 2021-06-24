Last call for Whitlow’s on Wilson: First they came for Clarendon Grill. Then Mister Days, and then, last year, the Clarendon Ballroom. And now Whitlow’s on Wilson, a bastion of happy hours, cover bands and tiki-themed blowouts, is also closing, after 26 years on Wilson Boulevard. The lease is up at the end of June, and the bar owners were unable to reach a deal for an extension. Whitlow’s, which got its start as a greasy spoon in D.C. in 1946, may eventually reopen somewhere else, but this weekend is your final chance to say goodbye to one of Arlington’s best-known party bars. Legal in the District takes the stage Friday at 10 p.m., while Saturday’s “Last Waltz” features the Pop Rocks at 6 p.m. and Klepto Radio at 10 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday, and early arrival is a must: “No one cuts the line unless you’re Dave Grohl” is the official warning from the bar. Through Saturday.