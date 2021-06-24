The Walt Disney Studios and World War II at the Spy Museum: When people talk about Walt Disney films from the 1940s, it’s most often about “Dumbo” or “Fantasia” — not cartoons where Donald Duck struggles with life under a fascist dictatorship, or a movie endorsing the idea of long-range bombing. And yet throughout World War II, Walt Disney Studios produced numerous propaganda films for the U.S. government, including the aforementioned “Der Fuehrer’s Face” and “Victory Through Air Power.” The Spy Museum and the Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco team up for this Spies & Spymasters Happy Hour, which includes a specially created cocktail from Shaw’s Lost and Found bar. 8 p.m. Free.
DC Brau Pride Yappy Hour at Dacha: Bring your favorite pooch to DC Brau’s annual Pride fundraiser, held this year at Dacha in Shaw. Treats and doggy beers are available for pups, while people can choose from a selection of DC Brau drafts, including Dachnik, a crisp, easy-drinking Helles lager that’s only sold at Dacha. $2 from every Brau sold goes to SMYAL, which supports LGBTQ youth, and the Blade Foundation. 6 p.m. Free admission.
Ladies Night at Sandlot Southeast: You probably never dreamed that the way to get a free drink on Ladies Night would be to sign up for a free coronavirus vaccine shot, but this is the world we inhabit in 2021. Sandlot Southeast’s event, held in conjunction with the D.C. government, includes everything else you need for a girls’ night out, including a DJ, snacks from a woman-owned food truck, and a menu of delicious cocktails made with cold-pressed juices. (You only get a free cocktail if you receive a shot on-site.) 6 p.m. Free.
‘Happy Together’ stream: Wong Kar-wai’s stylistic, heartbreaking classic “Happy Together” is available to stream through Sunday as part of the Smithsonian’s “Made in Hong Kong” film series. The 1997 masterpiece focuses on an emotionally tumultuous couple, played by Tony Leung and Leslie Cheung, as they embark on an uncertain future, together and separately. Through Sunday.
Friday, June 25
Last call for Whitlow’s on Wilson: First they came for Clarendon Grill. Then Mister Days, and then, last year, the Clarendon Ballroom. And now Whitlow’s on Wilson, a bastion of happy hours, cover bands and tiki-themed blowouts, is also closing, after 26 years on Wilson Boulevard. The lease is up at the end of June, and the bar owners were unable to reach a deal for an extension. Whitlow’s, which got its start as a greasy spoon in D.C. in 1946, may eventually reopen somewhere else, but this weekend is your final chance to say goodbye to one of Arlington’s best-known party bars. Legal in the District takes the stage Friday at 10 p.m., while Saturday’s “Last Waltz” features the Pop Rocks at 6 p.m. and Klepto Radio at 10 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday, and early arrival is a must: “No one cuts the line unless you’re Dave Grohl” is the official warning from the bar. Through Saturday.
‘What is Black Art’: BlkArthouse’s Juneteenth exhibition at the Eaton hotel features artwork by 19 Black artists from five countries, including original canvas works and photography from last summer’s protests, highlighting the complex facets of Black life. In addition to Friday’s in-person premiere, a roundtable discussion on Saturday evening focuses on what Black art entails, particularly as interest has grown for supporting Black creators and artists. “What is Black Art” is on display at the Eaton hotel until July 9, and a virtual exhibition on BlkArthouse’s website runs through July 25. Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Sunset Cinema: ‘Aquaman’ at the Wharf: The Wharf’s Sunset Cinema series, which features movies shown on a 20-foot screen on the Transit Pier next to Cantina Bambina every Thursday night, made a welcome return to the waterfront last week. While most movies are free, this Friday brings a special ticketed screening of 2018’s “Aquaman” to raise money for the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation. (This was originally to have been the series opener on June 10, but was delayed due to weather.) Admission includes popcorn and one beer, and guests are welcome to bring dinner or snacks from any restaurant at the Wharf. Doors at 7 p.m. Movie begins at 7:30. $20.
Summer Beer and Wine Garden at Sandy Spring Museum: Montgomery County’s newest destination for beers, wine and live music on a Friday night is a museum. The community-led Sandy Spring Museum, in fact, which kicks off its monthly Summer Beer and Wine Garden series with a Caribbean-themed party. Relax at a picnic table or in the grass and listen to Domenic Lewis perform on steel pans, eat roti or patties from the Reggae Vibez food truck, and sip beers from Silver Branch and wine from Loew Vineyards. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Adults $7 in advance and $10 at the door. Children $3.
Markus Schulz at Soundcheck: German trance DJ Markus Schulz is no stranger to Washington, having kept crowds dancing until the wee hours at Echostage and Soundcheck on multiple occasions. Schulz, the host of the Global DJ Broadcast radio show, returns to K Street this week for a set at the intimate Soundcheck. It’s an 18-and-over party that fans of vocal trance shouldn’t miss. 10 p.m. $26.85.
Saturday, June 26
17th Street Pride Block Party: If you’re in the mood to celebrate Pride outdoors, the 17th Street Pride Block Party runs from noon to 5 p.m., with specials at restaurants between P to R streets NW, topped off by an evening picnic and movie at Stead Park, starting at 8:30 p.m. Free. Update: A League of Her Own’s Pride Block Party Brunch at Mess Hall has been postponed.
Community Pride at Arlington Arts Center: The arts center, known for its year-long arts courses and exhibition, hosts a Community Pride event featuring Drag Queen Story Hour at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. and a day full of art-related activities. No registration is required, and all eight galleries are on display for guests to explore. noon to 5 p.m. Free.
Growing Pride at The Garden: The Garden, a community space in Alexandria, holds its first Pride event Sunday with more than 15 local makers, many of whom are LGBTQ, selling handmade jewelry, hot sauce and other wares. A partnership with Alexandria Makers Market, vendors will be spaced throughout the space, ensuring social distancing. 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free, but donations, which to go Safe Space NOVA, are welcome.
Maxwell Park Fourth Anniversary: Uncorking a nice bottle of wine might be the perfect finishing touch for a birthday or anniversary, but there’s something about opening a magnum — a hefty 1.5-liter bottle of wine — that signifies a party’s about to start. That’s exactly why the excellent Shaw wine bar Maxwell Park offers dozens of magnums at half-price to celebrate its birthday. “It’s by far our busiest day of the year,” say sommelier and co-founder Brent Kroll. While you could splurge on vintage French reds, there are some good values on the menu, with a good number of bottles for less than $100 after the discount, starting as low as $40. (Remember, each magnum contains 10 five-ounce glasses of wine.) The deal runs from noon to 2 a.m., and seating is first-come, first-served. As a bonus, Kroll says, Maxwell Park can now sell magnums to go. (Please be aware that this special isn’t offered at the Navy Yard location.) Noon to 2 a.m.
Dew Drop Inn’s Sixth Anniversary: Dew Drop Inn is a perfect neighborhood bar — far enough off the beaten track, yet there’s usually a weekend crowd. It’s a prime spot for lingering with a beer and a book at a table overlooking the railroad tracks, but it also has DJs spinning deep into the night on weekends. Dew Drop celebrates its sixth anniversary this weekend with a party that caters to all crowds: There are happy hour specials to pair with birthday cake, but also an appearance by the Murazzi Wood Fired Pizza Truck. DJ Smudge provides the entertainment early, and DJ Eskimo runs the late-night dance party. 4 p.m. Free.
Mosaic Skateland debuts: Out: Drive-in movies. In: Pop-up roller rinks. The Mosaic District’s new summer attraction is an outdoor roller rink with a checkerboard-patterned floor. The rink is inaugurated on Saturday night with a performance by local cover band Groovalicious, which should seal the ’70s party vibes. (The rink opens at 11 a.m. Saturday, but the live music begins at 6 p.m., so plan accordingly) Advance reservations are suggested, and visitors can rent classic four-wheel skates or bring their own. Adults $15 per hour, children $13 per hour. Price includes skate rental.
Sunday, June 27
Pride Ride: Grab your bike and helmet (and maybe a friend or two) for a Pride Ride in Rock Creek Park on Sunday morning. The two-hour bike ride in Lot 6, just north of Military Road NW, is one of 23 bike rides around the country celebrating Pride. Masks are required before and after the ride and bikers are encouraged to bring lights and their own hydration. 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Free.
Summer Vintage Pop-up Market at the Ice House: There’s no feeling quite like the one you get when stumbling across the perfect vintage find. This outdoor Alexandria pop-up market features vendors selling a wide range of vintage items, including clothes, furniture and home decor, but there are also treats, such as ice cream, and prizes given away throughout the day. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.
Tuesday, June 29
‘Holy Motors’ screening at the Maison Francaise: Before you preorder tickets to the Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard-led film “Annette,” take a look at Leos Carax’s previous visionary movie, the sublime “Holy Motors.” Starring Denis Lavant, Eva Mendes and Edith Scob, the film follows Monsieur Oscar, a man seemingly acting out different roles throughout the day, but without any cameras on him. Reservation and ID is required for the screening. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Free.