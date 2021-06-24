“I love this city, I love my work, but it’s time,” he said at a city council meeting Tuesday. “It’s a good time for fresh eyes on the city government organization.”
His impending departure adds to a growing list of city appointees and elected officials in Alexandria who are leaving their posts: Police Chief Michael Brown is set to step down Friday, while the city’s sheriff, Dana Lawhorne, has said he plans to retire at the end of the year. Alexandria City Council will also see at least three new faces next year, with half of the body’s current members having chosen not to run for reelection.
Vice Mayor Elizabeth B. Bennett-Parker (D) staged a successful primary challenge for the Virginia House of Delegates, while Mohamed E. “Mo” Seifeldein (D) briefly campaigned for mayor before dropping out. Redella S. “Del” Pepper (D), who has served on the council for more than three decades, is set to retire this year.
Jinks, who began his career in local government as a teenager on a Pennsylvania regional transit authority, was first hired by Alexandria in 1999 as the city’s chief financial officer. In that role, he oversaw the financing for many of the city’s largest development projects — ones he continued to see through as city manager.
“I’ve always looked at my job as getting stuff done,” he said in an interview. “A plan can look great, and you put it on the shelf, but it doesn’t do anybody good unless you implement it.”
His tenure also saw the city grapple with a variety of crises, from the 2016 blizzard and the congressional baseball shooting the following year to the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to address Alexandria’s Confederate history.
But his most visible legacy may be in carrying out the city’s embrace of transit-oriented development. Among those projects executed by Jinks are the transformation of Old Town’s waterfront and the creation of approximately 3,000 new affordable housing units, in addition to directing hundreds of millions of dollars to maintain and improve school facilities.
“He’s a financial wizard,” Mayor Justin Wilson (D) said. “He knows how to make the budget and the finances of the city work and align to the values of the community, and he’s done that throughout his years in city government.”
Under Jinks’s leadership, Alexandria secured more than half of the $370 million needed to fund the construction of the Potomac Yard station, which will be only the second infill station across the Metro system, including through the creation of a special tax district on nearby developments.
“It was a piece of art that he put together,” Wilson said, “and without him, it would not have happened.”
Still, the project did not advance without controversy. After rising costs led officials to quietly scrap plans for a south entrance, some residents — who did not find out about the move until months later — accused city staff and elected officials of lying to them.
The debacle prompted Jinks to issue an unusual public apology, telling Alexandria residents he was sorry “that we did not live up to the standards we set and our community expects.”
Jinks, who said he hopes to focus on teaching, consulting and traveling after his retirement, has not indicated a date for his exit. But saying that it will happen by the end of the year gives the city time to find his replacement.