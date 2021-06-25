Even neighborhood pools have fun slides these days (as seen at D.C.'s Rosedale Pool in Northeast). But for the type of waterslides where you have to climb a tower of stairs, there’s Ocean Dunes Waterpark in Arlington’s Upton Hill Regional Park. Children who are 42 inches and taller can choose between swirling along a twisty open-air slide spanning 230 feet or rocketing into the pool via a closed slide. The fun continues with a play structure that dumps 500 gallons of water on screeching kids below. Ocean Dunes is one of the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority’s five water parks, all of which are equipped with slides.