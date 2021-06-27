The owner and curator of the exhibit, who spoke on the condition of anonymity since he is a government employee, has spent the last decade working with friends to transform this part of his front yard into an eccentric oddity for passersby to ogle. His signature Barbies have helped the neighborhood celebrate Valentine’s Day, the inauguration of Kamala Harris as the nation’s first female vice president and the recent arrival of what some are calling “Hot Vax Summer.” (Yes, Barbie was vaxxed AND waxed)