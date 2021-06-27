The arrest of Keith A. Washington, now 59, attracted intense attention not only because he was a police officer and high-ranking government official, but also because he was closely linked to Jack B. Johnson, then the Prince George’s County Executive and prior state’s attorney, who later went to prison for corruption. Prosecutors had argued during trial that Washington opened fire on two deliverymen from Marlo Furniture during an argument. Washington has contended he fired in self-defense, saying the men attacked him on the upper floor of his home in Accokeek, Md., after he discovered one in a bedroom unconnected to the delivery, while his wife and 6-year-old daughter were downstairs.