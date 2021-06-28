About this story

The Washington Post’s database contains 140 records of homicides of transgender women in the United States from 2015 through 2020.

To collect the data, The Post started with annual lists of incidents of fatal violence against transgender and gender-nonconforming people published by the Human Rights Campaign. Additional homicides found through Post research were added to the database.

The Post focused data collection on people who identified as transgender women. Using news reports, court records, and information from police, advocates and prosecutors, The Post documented the race, age, location and cause of death of each victim, while also noting whether the victim was deadnamed. If the police identified a suspect, The Post counted the case as “solved” and gathered whether the suspect and victim had contact before the incident, the suspect’s relationship to the victim, if any, as well as whether police suspected gender identity or sex work was involved in the incident. Cases marked as “intimate” include if the victim and suspect: met on a dating app, met with the intention of having sex, or were former or current partners at the time of death. The Post also collected whether the case resulted in a hate crime.

The Post’s database was last updated May 30, 2021.