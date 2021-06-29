At most bars, the frozen drinks swirl and churn inside a machine behind the bar until they’re dispensed, Slurpee-style. That’s not the case at Service Bar, where the owners have ditched the high-tech equipment for an old-fashioned blender. Ask for the Watermelon Sugar High and, if you can resist singing your order, a bartender will toss frozen watermelon chunks into the blender along with ice, Havana Club rum and watermelon liqueur. Bartender Michael Fratt was the brains behind this drink, and the secret ingredient is an organic watermelon cordial from the French producer Combier. Watermelon is difficult to work with — too many “watermelon”-flavored products taste closer to a Jolly Rancher than the fruit you remember chomping into at summer camp and church picnics. But the combination of frozen fruit and Combier summons an authentic aroma and juiciness, balanced by the funky kick of Havana Club in the finish. The challenge of making a frozen drink “a la minute” instead of pre-batching and freezing is why Service Bar has only one blender drink on the menu at a time, but this one is definitely a keeper — even if that stupid Harry Styles song will be stuck in your head the rest of the night. — FH