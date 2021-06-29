Establishments are listed geographically from east to west.
La Catrina at El Techo
The Tulum-inspired “tropical oasis” above Rito Loco has become one of D.C.'s hottest happy hour destinations in recent weeks, with bouncers enforcing a one-in, one-out policy on recent Fridays. The strands of flowers cascading from the ceiling set as much of a vibe as the funky, upbeat house flowing from the DJ booth. Margaritas have been El Techo’s go-to drink since it opened in 2017 — there are four options on the menu — but don’t overlook the La Catrina. It’s a fruit salad of a frozen drink, with guava, pineapple, orange, lime and cranberry all in the mix, plus a peppery bite from the tequila. It goes down almost as easily as the Spicy Mezcal Margarita, so beware of brain freeze. Pro tip: If there’s a wait to get into El Techo, the counter at Rito Loco conveniently sells cocktails to-go in plastic cups. — FH
$13. 606 Florida Ave. NW. eltechodc.com.
The Hotline Bling at HalfSmoke
HalfSmoke’s playful — if not over-the-top — atmosphere lends itself perfectly to its line of alcoholic milkshakes, such as the Hotline Bling. If the strawberry/candy/tequila blend doesn’t take you back to your childhood, you probably never had a tall glass of Nesquik strawberry milk (a shame and a blessing). The light pink drink features rainbow sprinkles, a swirl of whipped cream, and — for the pièce de résistance — a ring pop and candy bracelet on the side. It’s no wonder the tequila is easy to miss. If you want to enjoy the drink outside, HalfSmoke has updated its winter wonderland for summertime, keeping the plastic igloos and adding fake vines, picnic tables, speakers, personal fans and air conditioning machines. HalfSmoke — with its menu of brick oven pizza, sausages, tater tots, mini funnel cakes — is one of the few kid-friendly spots on this list. Just make sure you don’t confuse your milkshake with your kid’s. — NO
$12. 651 Florida Ave. NW. halfsmoke.com.
The Moderna Boys at Takoda
Takoda is the perfect environment for a frozen drink. The bar overlooks the new apartments and older neighborhood establishments off U Street NW, and is furnished with — you guessed it — perfectly Instagrammable string lights. Although the bar is surrounded by fans, the new pandemic-era cocktail, Moderna Boys is needed for a full cool down. In April, Takoda introduced this blend of light rum, blue Curaçao and citrus to its frozen cocktail collection. The drink predominantly tastes of lime but also includes lemon, orange ginger and kiwi. It’s not too sweet, not too sour, and for those who like rum but hate the typical piña colada as a summer drink, Moderna Boys is ideal — even if you got the Pfizer vaccine. — NO
$12; $8 at happy hour. 715 Florida Ave. NW. takodadc.com.
El Flamenco at 801
Bleached wood, sea foam green bar stools, pink-and-white striped umbrellas: The rooftop bar at 801 works hard to help customers imagine they’re on vacation. The beachy vibes are no surprise when you know 801 is part of a restaurant group that includes the Starboard in Dewey Beach and Mango’s in Bethany Beach. Naturally, when you’re dreaming of sun and sand, you need a frozen cocktail. The El Flamenco is a distant relative of the frozen margarita, with Casamigos tequila and lime, but it swaps triple sec for the Italian aperitif Aperol. The bittersweet orange and herbal notes invite another sip while covering the sweetness of the Casamigos. It’s a drink to savor while watching the traffic go by. — FH
$13. 801 Florida Ave. NW. 801dc.com.
Rhubarb whiskey sour at DC9
As DC9 gets set to finally bring back live music in mid-July, it’s worth remembering that the three-level concert venue has a rooftop deck and a streatery, which open at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The breezy rooftop bar is a low-key hideaway: There’s not much more than tables and a couple of disco balls, but the soundtrack is solid, and it’s covered in case a shower pops up. There’s always one frozen drink on, most recently a rhubarb whiskey sour made with rhubarb simple syrup, which was easy-drinking, with a gentle tang and a kiss of lemon. You might not know what you’re going to get — on the day we stopped in, the online menu promised frozen blackberry bourbon lemonade — but at $8 per icy glass, it’s worth taking a gamble. — FH
$8. 1940 Ninth St. NW. dcnine.club.
The Swirl at El Rey
The frozen strawberry-lime margarita that’s inside the tall, thin pitcher at El Rey doesn’t look too much like its name: The Swirl. There isn’t so much a swirl as there are a few distinct layers of strawberry and lime slush, and some mixture of the two. But that first sip … On a 92 degree day, refreshing doesn’t even begin to describe it. The cocktail is sweetened by agave nectar, so it doesn’t taste too sugary. For the full swirl experience, head to El Rey’s margarita garden. Walk through the indoor dining area to a string light-lit courtyard complete with a bar, television and a retractable roof, which means you can enjoy the swirl even in a hot summer storm. If you don’t want to wait in line but still want to sip your icy drink outside, there are extra benches on the street. — NO
$10 a glass; $34 for pitcher. 919 U St. NW. elreydc.com.
Watermelon Sugar High at Service Bar
At most bars, the frozen drinks swirl and churn inside a machine behind the bar until they’re dispensed, Slurpee-style. That’s not the case at Service Bar, where the owners have ditched the high-tech equipment for an old-fashioned blender. Ask for the Watermelon Sugar High and, if you can resist singing your order, a bartender will toss frozen watermelon chunks into the blender along with ice, Havana Club rum and watermelon liqueur. Bartender Michael Fratt was the brains behind this drink, and the secret ingredient is an organic watermelon cordial from the French producer Combier. Watermelon is difficult to work with — too many “watermelon”-flavored products taste closer to a Jolly Rancher than the fruit you remember chomping into at summer camp and church picnics. But the combination of frozen fruit and Combier summons an authentic aroma and juiciness, balanced by the funky kick of Havana Club in the finish. The challenge of making a frozen drink “a la minute” instead of pre-batching and freezing is why Service Bar has only one blender drink on the menu at a time, but this one is definitely a keeper — even if that stupid Harry Styles song will be stuck in your head the rest of the night. — FH
$15. 926 U St. NW. servicebardc.com.
The Miami Vice at Archipelago
Warning: If you don’t sit at the bar at Archipelago, you might never know this flashy swirled cocktail exists. The city’s finest tiki destination has long offered a frozen piña colada on its extensive menu — a simple, dreamy blend of rum, coconut and pineapple. But if the patio’s full and you find yourself on an indoor bar stool, you might notice that there’s a second concoction whirling around in the frozen drink machine behind the bar. It’s a strawberry daiquiri, made with fermented strawberries, which co-owner Owen Thomson says the staff started experimenting with last year, during the long months when Archipelago was a takeout-only establishment. They liked the sweet, fruity blend of piña colada and daiquiri so much they kept it around after reopening, but they haven’t put the Miami Vice on the menu. “It’s a little more fun that way,” Thomson laughs. “People see someone else ordering it, and they say, ‘What’s that?’ Or their server says, ‘Oh, do you want to swirl that piña colada?’ and people are like, ‘I can do what?’”
Daiquiri fans should note that Thomson doesn’t recommend ordering the strawberry daiquiri by itself: “I made it specifically for [the Miami Vice],” he says. “It has a higher acidity than a usual daiquiri, because there’s so much sugar and fat in the piña colada. I wouldn’t want to drink a whole 14 ounces of it.” Best to just enjoy it the way it was meant to be. — FH
$12. 1201 U St. NW. archipelagobardc.com.
The Frozen Margarita at Ben’s Next Door
Ben’s Next Door doesn’t look like the type of establishment that would have a decent collection of frozen cocktails. The restaurant, an offshoot and neighbor of Ben’s Chili Bowl, has a pretty cozy interior. The brick walls are covered in black-and-white photos; the tables are made of a dark glossy wood; and the bar looks like a bartender could slide a full mug of beer down to an awaiting cowboy. But at the corner of the bar sits three slushie machines. On first taste, the Altos tequila in the frozen margarita definitely comes through (you can add a Grand Mariner bump for $3 if the tequila isn’t enough for you). Up next on the palate are lemon and lime. Ben’s seems to operate on the principle of not fixing what’s not broken: This iteration of the frozen margarita relies heavily on the traditional ingredients, and the ice isn’t doing much to dull the flavor. The maraschino cherry on top is a fun addition. — NO
$12; $7 happy hour. 1211 U St NW. bensnextdoor.com.
