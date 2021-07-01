Summer Concerts at Glen Echo Park: After Glen Echo Park’s 2020 summer concerts series was relegated to the digital realm, this summer’s return to an in-person stage is particularly sweet. Through Sept. 9, audiences are invited to the former amusement park’s Bumper Car Pavilion for a season of weekly concerts. The I and I Riddim reggae band performs on opening night, and the calendar is a mix of styles, including swing, Cajun, blues and salsa. The pavilion will provide bench seating and a coloring table to preoccupy younger children, but audience members are encouraged to bring their own folding chairs. If you’re still not quite ready to return to in-person events, concerts will be available to stream later. Thursdays at 7:30 through Sept. 9. Free.
‘Tender Age’ at Studio Theatre: “Tender Age" is the second George Brant-written play at Studio Theatre, after 2014’s “Grounded.” It stars Bobby Moreno as Martin, a man who works as a guard at a detention center (formerly a Walmart) on the Texas border, set during the Trump presidency. When an epidemic overtakes the facility, Martin grapples with a moral dilemma. Through July 25. $37-$65.
Coffee Anniversary Celebration at La Coop: La Coop, a family-owned and operated coffee shop in Brightwood Park, celebrates its first year of bringing fair-sourced beans from Guatemala to D.C. with five days packed with events. On Thursday, kids entertainer Abracadabra Alex makes an appearance in the morning, followed by a DJ in the afternoon. Friday opens up with a yoga class at 8:30 a.m. and Saturday includes a performance from indie-soul band Oh He Dead. Sunday calls for another concert, this time by Tim Harmon and Friends, and the anniversary celebration is capped off on Monday with an artisan market. Visit La Coop’s Instagram for times and more details. Through Monday. Free.
Friday, July 2
Relax | Relate | Release at the Kennedy Center: The latest installment of the Kennedy Center’s summer Millennium Stage mini-festivals promises “stress-free gallivanting, and creativity” — two things that sound perfect for a long weekend. The free events at the Reach are a fusion of D.C. cultures, with roller skating by Temple Hills Skating (BYO skates), a double Dutch clinic with the D.C. Retro Jumpers, and Bmore Club and Afrobeat dance classes. The musical portion includes a jazz-funk performance by Zo! and Tall Black Guy; a jam session organized by Baltimore’s Creative Nomads; and a stellar lineup of DJs, including sets from two of the city’s top club nights: Daylight, which focuses on deep house and old-school hip-hop and R&B, and Axel F, where the theme is vintage funk, go-go and bubblegum pop with soul. If you’ve attended previous festivals at the Reach, note that reservations are no longer required. Friday from 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free.
Annapolis Independence Day Weekend Celebration: It’s been a difficult 15 months for restaurants, shops and cultural attractions in Annapolis, and the city is confident enough to hold Welcome Back reopening events over Independence Day weekend. Friday includes the arrival of three tall ships, including the Pride of Baltimore, and a family picnic with arts and crafts at Maryland Hall. Saturday kicks off with a parade from the City Dock at 10:30 a.m., followed by tours and reenactors at historic sites, and a party with bands and activities in the middle of Main Street and West Street. Sunday brings parades in the Eastport and West Annapolis neighborhoods; live music on stages around the city; an arts festival and, of course, fireworks at the City Dock at 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. See annapolis.gov for information on road closures and parking restrictions.
D.C. Comedy Festival: Best of the Best at Union Stage: The annual D.C. Comedy Festival returns in mid-September, but to tide us over, organizers are holding monthly “Best of the Fest” stand-up showcases at Union Stage. The debut includes Paris Sashay — a local favorite recently chosen to be the featured comedian for the D.C. Improv’s opening weekend — with Rob Gordon, Ivan Martin and Eddie Liles. 8 p.m. $20.
Saturday, July 3
Independence! at Eastern Market: Shopping at Eastern Market can be a busy experience, but Eastern Market Main Street’s annual pre-Fourth of July walking and beverage tasting tour wants attendees to slow down and appreciate the neighborhood’s local businesses and libations. Participating businesses include Beuchert’s Saloon, Mr. Henry’s, Radici and Tunnicliff’s Tavern. Tickets includes six beverage tasting tickets attendees can trade for two-to-three ounce samples, discounts on purchases, and a self-guided neighborhood walking tour. 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. $35.
Sundown: Mija at Flash: Nu Androids bills its Saturday afternoon Sundown series on Flash’s rooftop as the place to hear “up and coming artists … before they hit the main stage.” This week’s artist isn’t quite unknown: Mija has remixed Chvrches, A-Trak and Major Lazer, but her most recent solo album, “Desert Trash,” explores more ambient electronic sounds, with flashes of house and touches of frenetic drum’n’bass breaks. Her sets skip between genres, so it will be interesting to see where she goes. Keenan and Abbey J open. 4 to 9 p.m. $20-$25.
Sunday, July 4
It’s a day so busy we have to break it into two parts. Don’t miss our larger guide to fireworks, parades and celebrations around the area and details on road and park closures.
Where to watch fireworks:
The Brixton: A mainstay of the U Street rooftop bar scene, the Brixton got a refurb while it was closed during the pandemic, adding more tables and attractive greenery, as well as a new cocktail menu with drinks like the Chillin Out Vaxxin — a summer, Wimbledon-approved mix of gin, strawberries and lemon. Doors open at 3 p.m., with no reservations needed. Free.
The Hawthorne: The U Street bar, known for its glass rooftop that can slide open or closed for an all-weather viewing experience, finally reopened on June 11. Its annual July Fourth party encourages “aggressive patriotism” as the dress code — read: stars-and-stripes everything — with drink specials and a DJ. Doors open at 3 p.m., and if previous years are any guide, you’ll want to be there several hours before the first fireworks are launched. 3 p.m. to 4 a.m. Free.
Hi-Lawn: The vast rooftop space above Union Market is hosting a weekend-long “Picnic Party,” so you can spread out at a picnic table or on the artificial turf “lawn” with a selection of hot dogs, burgers and ice pops, washed down with buckets of beer or magnums of rose. Hours have been extended for the long weekend, and there’s no cover charge. Reservations are strongly suggested, though Hi-Lawn does save half its space for walk-ins. Open Friday through Sunday from noon to midnight, and Monday from 1 to 8 p.m.
Victura Park: One of the brightest new outdoor spaces of the past year is Victura Park, the spacious outdoor wine garden that has taken over the grassy areas at the Kennedy Center’s Reach expansion. On July 4, Victura Park is staying open late to allow guests to view the fireworks from the tables along the Potomac or spread a blanket on the gently sloping hills. You’ll want to arrive early to stake out a spot — admission is on a first-come, first-served basis — and eat hot dogs or other snacks off the grill while sipping local beers or sharing a bottle of wine. Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
Non-firework events:
July 4 at the National Archives: The National Archives, home of the document being celebrated on July 4, hasn’t fully reopened to the public, and is offering a hybrid on Independence Day. The virtual side includes discussions with historians and interpreters portraying a variety of characters, including James Armistead Lafayette, an enslaved man who served as a spy for the Continental Army, and first lady Martha Washington. There will also be craft activities. Head downtown to the Archives in person, and you can “meet” Thomas Jefferson and Ben Franklin, sign a copy of the Declaration of Independence (with a souvenir pen) and dance to bands. The traditional reading of the Declaration begins at 4 p.m. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.
White Ford Bronco at the Bullpen: The beloved ’90s cover band brings “Just a Girl,” “Baby One More Time” and, inevitably, “Semi-Charmed Life” down to Half Street for a star-spangled two-hour matinee performance. But don’t worry: “We will be done before fireworks,” they promise. Doors at 5, show at 6:30 p.m. $22 in advance, $25 at the door.
Backyard and TCB at Bliss: Two of the most important go-go bands of the 21st Century share the stage at Bliss: Backyard Band, who began fusing go-go and rugged hip-hop in the ’90s, before Anwan “Big G” Glover became a torchbearer for the scene and TCB, whose late lead talker, Reginald “Polo” Burwell, invented the ferocious bounce beat sound. 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. $40.
The Great American Ice Cookout: American Ice Co. is taking a break from its annual crab feast, teaming up with premier sausage slingers Meats and Foods for a neighborhood cookout just off U Street NW featuring chorizo, chicken or veggie dogs, and $10 buckets of Narragansett tallboys. No reservations — everything is first-come, first served. Noon until the fireworks end.
Tuesday, July 6
Live! Concert Series on the Plaza at the Ronald Reagan Building: As office workers slowly begin to make their way back downtown this summer, the Ronald Reagan Building is trying to make sure they have a reason to go outside on their lunch breaks. The Live! Concert Series on Wilson Plaza, which runs until Labor Day, features entertainers every weekday at noon. The U.S. Army Band Brass Quintet kicks off the series on July 6 — a different Army ensemble is featured each Tuesday — but the schedule includes go-go band Proper Utensils with Jas. Funk (July 23); saxophonist Elijah Jamal Balbed’s JOGO Project (July 28); DC Mariachi (Aug. 4); and reggae band the Archives (Aug. 6). Weekdays through Sept. 3 from noon to 1 p.m. Free.
Wednesday, July 7
Duck Pond Music at the Southwest Duck Pond: This concert series, a partnership between Capital Fringe, DC Strings and the SW DC BID, brings local musicians and groups to the Southwest Duck Pond at Sixth and I streets SW every Wednesday. Duck Pond Music’s first performance features DMV Percussion Academy and attendees can enjoy food discounts at the nearby Station 4 restaurant. 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Free.