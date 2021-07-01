Annapolis Independence Day Weekend Celebration: It’s been a difficult 15 months for restaurants, shops and cultural attractions in Annapolis, and the city is confident enough to hold Welcome Back reopening events over Independence Day weekend. Friday includes the arrival of three tall ships, including the Pride of Baltimore, and a family picnic with arts and crafts at Maryland Hall. Saturday kicks off with a parade from the City Dock at 10:30 a.m., followed by tours and reenactors at historic sites, and a party with bands and activities in the middle of Main Street and West Street. Sunday brings parades in the Eastport and West Annapolis neighborhoods; live music on stages around the city; an arts festival and, of course, fireworks at the City Dock at 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. See annapolis.gov for information on road closures and parking restrictions.