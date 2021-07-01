Around 3:30 p.m., more than 9,000 Pepco customers were without power, according to the company’s outage map. Dominion Energy’s outage map showed more than 10,000 customers without power.
Trees were down and power was out in the area of Connecticut Avenue and Bradley Boulevard in Montgomery County, according to fire officials. Canal Road outbound from the District was closed for a downed tree around River Road, with all travel lanes blocked.
Kobi Azoulay of Mount Airy, Md., said in a message that she was trapped in traffic on Canal Road for about an hour before drivers joined forces to move a tree out of the way.
“If they didn’t do that, who knows how long we would’ve been stuck,” she wrote. “Loved seeing that kind of community teamwork from complete strangers!”
A tree fell on a house in Chevy Chase, but no injures were reported. Trees were also reported down on Massachusetts Avenue NE and Maryland Avenue NE on Capitol Hill.
Flash floods were reported in Northeast Washington in the area of Kenilworth Avenue and Nannie Helen Burroughs Road off Interstate 295.