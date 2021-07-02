Both lawyers for the victims and the Boy Scouts’ insurers said in March that they were unsatisfied with the organization’s initial plan to compensate tens of thousands of former Scouts who allege they were sexually abused. The group’s total assets, which are estimated at $1 billion and include four high-adventure bases, made the original plan look to be “woefully insufficient” amid the staggering number of claims, Michael Pfau, a lawyer who represents about 1,000 people who have filed abuse claims in bankruptcy court, previously told The Post.