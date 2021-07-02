Peregrine falcons, which are about the size of a crow, have long, pointed wings and tapered tails that help with its aerodynamics and speed. They were often found along rocky cliffs and mountains throughout the United States in their heyday of the 1930s and 1940s. At Harpers Ferry, they have been known to frequent Maryland Heights, which sits on the Maryland side of the Potomac River near Elk Ridge, as far back as the late 1880s.