But in the past few decades, peregrine falcons have made a revival after an intensive effort to breed them in captivity and return them to the wild. They are still “considered rare in Maryland and West Virginia,” the Park Service said, adding that the young chick at Harpers Ferry is particularly special because it was the only one of three hatchlings to survive this spring.
In recent weeks, the young bird — probably about two months old — has been spotted flying around the 200-foot cliffs of Maryland Heights as its parents watch nearby.
“We have had a lot of years of not getting to this point so we’re absolutely thrilled,” said Mia Parsons, the Park Services’s chief of resources management at Harpers Ferry.
Peregrine falcons, which are about the size of a crow, have long, pointed wings and tapered tails that help with its aerodynamics and speed. They were often found along rocky cliffs and mountains throughout the United States in their heyday of the 1930s and 1940s. At Harpers Ferry, they have been known to frequent Maryland Heights, which sits on the Maryland side of the Potomac River near Elk Ridge, as far back as the late 1880s.
Their population suffered throughout the U.S. starting in the 1950s, when pesticides like DDT — which was banned in 1972 — was widely used to save crops from insects. The falcons would eat small birds that had ingested poisoned insects, and that caused the female falcons to produce eggs that did not have enough calcium, making them crack easily.
By the mid-1960s, the peregrine falcon population dropped between 80 to 90 percent in the western U.S. In the eastern part of the country from Maine to Georgia, the peregrine falcon population dwindled from 300 nesting pairs to none, said Craig Koppie, a raptor biologist for the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
“They were pretty much eradicated,” Koppie said. “The whole country was losing the peregrine falcon through the DDT era.”
A nationwide push to revive the population started in 1970 with the help of Cornell University, wildlife groups and several federal and state agencies, which bred the birds in captivity and then eventually reintroduced them into their natural habitats.
In 1999, peregrine falcons were taken off the endangered species list, although they are still protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
The birds still face challenges of humans and development. They have learned to adapt and often make nests under man-made structures like bridges or on office building ledges that mimic cliffs and ridges. Peregrine falcons do not make a nest with sticks and grass, but instead etch or scrape a spot on a rock ledge to lay eggs.
More than 6,000 captive-bred peregrine falcons were reintroduced between 1974 and 1997 in 34 states to areas with rocky cliffs near mountains and canyons that are considered their “historical nesting sites,” experts said. There are about 2,500 pairs of peregrine falcons in the U.S., with about 300 east of the Mississippi River. Maryland has about a dozen pairs, and Virginia has about 17.
At Harpers Ferry, the Park Service in the early 2000s began to relocate peregrine falcons from man-made structures to the park, but none returned to nests there. Eventually, there were more sightings of individual peregrine falcons but none ever “took up permanent residence,” park officials said.
That changed in 2015, when an adult female was seen regularly at Maryland Heights. Since then, several peregrine falcons have nested, but no pair had successfully hatched chicks until this year.
In February, experts noticed a pair were showing “courtship and breeding behaviors,” according to Matt Olear, a peregrine falcon expert and “citizen scientist” for the Park Service who helps to track the falcons at Harpers Ferry.
When peregrine falcons are courting, they sometimes do “ledge displays,” bowing to each other and touching beaks on a ledge of a cliff. Other times, they make vocalizations to each other, a noise Olear said sounds “like a squeaky, rusty hinge.”
Another courtship behavior volunteers observed of the pair was the male would bring the female prey by diving and swooping close to her as she sat on a cliff ledge. The pair also did acrobatic flights together in which “she’d fly up and take food from him in midair” or “he would drop it down to her,” Olear said.
In late March after one bird was not seen for a period of time, volunteers realized it likely had laid eggs in a nest.
In April, volunteers got a glimpse of the pair in a nest, with subsequent sightings of what Olear called a “white fuzzy lump.”
“We were pretty certain there were at least two,” Olear said of the falcon chicks.
The next month, a volunteer took a photo of the young hatchlings that showed there were three.
Olear said peregrine falcons go from “helpless little chicks to fledging” in about 44 days, but they are also vulnerable to predators. He said he thinks the other two were likely eaten by a great horned owl or a bald eagle. Or if they fell out of the nest, he said, a raccoon or fox could have eaten them.
Still, he and other volunteers and park officials are relieved that one has survived.
The young bird is sticking close to its parents for now, Parsons said.
“For the first flights, we saw it accompanied by one of its parents,” she said. “We see the parents keeping a watchful eye on it. They’re pretty protective."
Some hiking trails and rock-climbing areas near the nest site have been closed to protect the falcons. For visitors wanting to catch a view, officials recommend going to an area known as “The Point,” where the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers meet.
Koppie said for the falcons to nest on a cliff popular for their species in the 1930s and 1940s is special.
“There have been some changes over time,” Koppie said. “But after all these years, at least a pair has occupied this location. It’s fantastic. This is a true milestone for the recovery of the peregrine falcon.”