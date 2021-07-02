The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning just before 9:15 p.m. Thursday after radar indicated an area of rotation that included Falls Church, through Arlington, into the heart of downtown Washington and into Prince George’s County.
The National Weather Service is investigating whether a tornado touched down.
On Friday, some roads in the area remained closed. In Northwest Washington, Canal Road was closed in both directions at Foxhall Road because of a downed tree.
Metro said service was suspended Friday morning on part of the Orange Line — between the West Falls Church and Vienna station — because of a power outage at the Dunn Loring station.
In Montgomery County, fire officials warned Friday of several dangers along Sherman and Maple Avenues in Takoma Park.
A large tree had fallen, power lines were down, and there were several “spot fires” at a house, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire. He said people had been trapped in “several homes” because of downed trees and wires. It was not immediately known if anyone was seriously injured.
One person was trapped Thursday evening inside a house in the 4300 block of 16th Street North in Arlington after a tree struck the home, said Lt. Nate Heiner, an Arlington fire department spokesman. Medics took the person to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
In Prince George’s County, fire officials said trees and power lines were down in some areas. A large tree fell through the roof and into a bedroom of an unoccupied home in Bowie, according to fire officials.
Forecasters said lingering showers are possible Friday morning, with sun making an appearance during the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend, with highs around 80 degrees.
Clarence Williams contributed to this report.