But when the virus shut down the libraries in the spring of 2020, they were forced to resort to a rotation of the few volumes they owned at home. Since this past March, only two library branches in this northern Virginia suburb have been open for “express service,” limiting users to quickly picking up their books in a 15- or 30-minute time slot. Another location offered only pickup of books on hold.
“It’s really a detriment to our kids,” said Davis, a 39-year-old congressional staffer. “You have to be able to pick the book up and thumb through the pages. You only know when you see it if it’s an appropriate book for my son or daughter.”
On Friday, Arlington County officials announced that five branches in total will reopen with longer hours and fewer restrictions, allowing visitors to browse the shelves at their leisure. One location, near Columbia Pike, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week following a year-long renovation.
But with three other branches still closed weeks after the county met its initial vaccination goals, residents like Davis say the libraries’ slow, cautious approach has failed to keep up with the reality of a reopened county around them.
New daily coronavirus cases in the liberal suburb of about 236,000 have been in the single digits since early May, and many county services and small businesses — including bookstores like Barnes & Noble — already welcomed residents back in-person weeks ago. Nearby jurisdictions like Alexandria and Loudoun County reopened their libraries for extended browsing last summer, while even uber-cautious officials in Montgomery County, Md., reopened six library branches last month.
Library leaders emphasize that they have faced an unusually pronounced staffing shortage, in part precipitated by a year-long county hiring freeze imposed at the beginning of the pandemic and lifted in March for only the libraries.
While six to 10 library jobs may open up over the course of a normal year, about 20 percent of permanent public service positions remain unfilled — two to three times higher than usual, said Henrik Sundqvist, communications officer for the Arlington Public Library.
“We’re still long from finished. We’re still in the midst of it,” he said. “I can understand that is frustrating to the public, but quite frankly, it takes three months to hire.”
Since the hiring freeze was lifted, Sundqvist said the county has advertised a long list of jobs, from an assistant division chief and librarian supervisors to part-time library assistant positions that pay an hourly wage of about $20 to $30.
Given the public-facing nature of many librarian roles — staffers must interface with a wide range of residents, including children still too young to be vaccinated — some say the same virus fears that have pushed employees out of lower-paying jobs in the service industry may have also contributed to Arlington’s library staffing woes.
County Board Vice Chair Katie Cristol (D) said she empathized with parents of young children who had depended on libraries on books for their kids. But, she noted, potential library employees may not have gotten vaccinated until recently.
“They had to be looking for a job and had to be willing to take a job that required public interaction two to three months ago,” Cristol said.
While a monthly jobs report released Friday showed the U.S. economy had added 850,000 jobs in June — quieting some concerns about possible labor shortages — local and state governments were among the industries facing more job openings for each hire.
In Arlington, some frustrated parents have also pointed to a YouTube series launched by the library system’s director, Diane Kresh, called “Live from Diane’s Living Room,” in which she interviews a rotating cast of characters — including the owner of a Crystal City bar, a middle school student and a historical romance author — about their experiences during the pandemic.
Sundqvist said the series was one of several virtual programs the library — like others around the country — had rolled out to stay connected with patrons during the pandemic, including author talks, virtual story times and virtual book clubs.
“If she had put half the time that she’s taken on those YouTube videos to hire the handful of staff that is required, the libraries would be fully staffed today,” said Todd Truitt, a 41-year-old attorney and single father to two daughters.
Since the school year ended last month, Mila, 6, and Sloane, 7, have badgered Truitt with the same question: When can we go back to the library?
The family had previously been able to take advantage of the “amazing” children’s section at the central branch in the Virginia Square neighborhood, he said, and staffing concerns did not strike him as a justifiable excuse.
“Every single business has to be able to deal with staffing concerns,” he said. “If Barnes & Noble could do it, the public library can do it.”
As of Tuesday, the five reopened locations will welcome residents for seven hours a day, with unlimited browsing time, access to bathrooms, spaced-out seating options and self-service pickup for holds.
Once staffing issues have been resolved, two other branches — Cherrydale and Glencarlyn — are projected to reopen in September. A third location, Plaza Branch, is undergoing renovations and will remain closed.
Sundqvist said library leaders will continue working with Arlington County leaders and health officials to find “sustainable ways” to fully reopen the system.
“Throughout this process, we have continued to expand access to collections and in-person services,” he said. “It’s been a little slower, but we have never backtracked.”