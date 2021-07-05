D.C. police are investigating the death of a man found shot early Monday in Southeast.

Antonio Muschetta, 34, was found at about 2:53 a.m. in the 4700 block of Southern Avenue SE after D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to a report of an unconscious person.

Police said Muschetta, of Southeast, was found with gunshot wounds. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, police said.

The police have not identified a suspect.