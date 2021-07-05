(iStock)By Brittany Renee MayesJuly 5, 2021 at 4:52 p.m. UTCShareComment0D.C. police are investigating the death of a man found shot early Monday in Southeast.Antonio Muschetta, 34, was found at about 2:53 a.m. in the 4700 block of Southern Avenue SE after D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to a report of an unconscious person.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightPolice said Muschetta, of Southeast, was found with gunshot wounds. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, police said.The police have not identified a suspect.Comment0 CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.