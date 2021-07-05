Circuit Court Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill issued a temporary restraining order Saturday as part of the lawsuits, blocking Hogan’s order, which was scheduled to take effect the same day. Hogan (R) appealed that ruling to the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, which rejected it Saturday evening.
The governor then appealed to the Maryland Court of Appeals. The state’s highest court rejected it, noting that Fletcher-Hill said in his temporary restraining order that he would schedule a full hearing on the validity of a preliminary injunction as soon as possible on or after July 6. The temporary restraining order expires July 13.
Moreover, Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera wrote, the Court of Appeals may rule on a circuit court injunction in a civil case only if the person seeking that ruling has responded to the claims made in the original lawsuit. Barbera wrote that “there is no indication” that Hogan had responded to the allegations in either lawsuit.
Hogan has said the additional federal benefits are hurting the state’s economic recovery, especially as coronavirus vaccine has become widely available and jobs go unfilled.
“There are record numbers of jobs available,” Hogan spokesman Mike Ricci said of Monday’s ruling. “This program is making it harder to fill them, and hurting our restaurants and small businesses.”
He added: “The White House and the U.S. Secretary of Labor agree that governors can take this action, and most already have. We are confident the courts will ultimately rule in favor of our fight to get more Marylanders back to work and continue a booming economic recovery.”
Hogan’s attempt to end the enhanced federal aid on July 3 — two months before the date set by Congress — faces a class-action lawsuit filed by the Unemployed Workers Union, which is led by the Baltimore-based Peoples Power Assembly. The other lawsuit was filed by six unemployed workers, including some hospitality and food service employees represented by Unite Here Local 7.
Roxie Herbekian, president of Local 7, praised the higher court’s decision.
“It’s time for the administration to do the right thing and let Marylanders know that for now the Federal Unemployment Benefits will be continued in Maryland,” Herbekian said in an emailed statement.
The additional federal aid allows people who lost jobs in Maryland during the pandemic to apply for mixed earners unemployment compensation, pandemic emergency unemployment compensation and pandemic unemployment assistance, which helps gig workers and others who would not usually qualify for aid. Under Hogan’s order ending the enhanced federal aid, people collecting unemployment also would have to again prove they are looking for work.
The state is being represented by Venable, a nationally known law firm with offices in Baltimore. Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D), who typically represents the governor in legal cases, has joined other state Democrats in criticizing attempts to end the additional federal aid, citing “devastating consequences” for out-of-work residents.
In a tweet Monday, Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) cited the mounting legal costs of Hogan’s court battle.
“Mega-firm lawyers have now wasted Marylanders’ public dollars for THREE consecutive judicial losses on [unemployment insurance] cases,” Ferguson wrote.