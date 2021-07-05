A Greenbelt, Md., woman died following a four-vehicle car crash in the District on Saturday, according to police.

Police said Jamya Williams, 20, was driving east through the intersection of 14th and K streets NW shortly before 1 a.m. when an Acura TLX traveling north on 14th Street sped through the red light, colliding with Williams’s Hyundai Elantra. Williams’s car veered northeast through the intersection, stopping on the sidewalk, said police.

According to the police, the Acura was then hit on the rear driver’s side by a BMW X5 traveling east and on the passenger side by a Nissan Maxima traveling west in the opposite direction. The three cars came to a halt in the northeast corner of the intersection.

The two occupants of the Acura fled the scene on foot, said police, adding that the drivers of the BMW and Nissan were treated on the scene and released. Williams was taken to a hospital by the D.C. fire department where she died of her injuries on Sunday.

The incident is under investigation by the D.C. police’s Major Crash Investigations Unit.