Those in favor of the sale said the pandemic had worsened the AHS’s shaky finances. Yet its latest publicly filed tax return showed nearly $4.5 million in net assets, including more than $826,000 in cash. The AHS said it hoped to find a new steward for this green space that had long served as a kind of public park in Northern Virginia. Yet the property was marketed as a private dwelling with spectacular views and was listed at $32.9 million. To Dowling and others, that price seemed out of reach for anyone except a developer.