Virtual Lotus & Water Lily Festival Opening Ceremony at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens: The annual Lotus and Water Lily Festival at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens is mixing virtual and in-person celebrations this year. Though there’s no substitute for seeing the colorful blooms in person, there’s an extensive range of online programming, including guided tours, painting classes and discussions about teas, as well as scavenger hunts and bike rides held at the gardens. The opening ceremony is held virtually at 7 p.m. Free.
Street photography with Lucian Perkins at Slash Run: Whether you fancy yourself the next Vivian Maier or just like taking true-to-life photos of your D.C. neighborhood, you can learn a lot about street photography from two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Lucian Perkins. This discussion, organized by the DC Street Photography Collective, features Perkins talking about his career and the influence of acclaimed street photographer Garry Winogrand, who taught Perkins at the University of Texas. The program opens with Perkins and other photographers critiquing photos submitted by members of the public. 7:30 p.m. $15.
Friday, July 9
‘¡Pleibol!’ Virtual Exhibition Opening: The first new exhibition at the National Museum of American History since its May reopening examines how the game of baseball made a lasting impact on Latino communities, and vice versa. The gallery on the second floor of the museum looks at how baseball spread among agricultural towns in Colorado and how stickball flourished in the streets of East Harlem, offering a pathway to the American Dream while building community and working toward equality. This is more than a Hall of Fame show: While you can see Roberto Clemente’s batting helmet and Pedro Martinez’s jersey, the exhibition gives prominence to original art, Anthony Rendon’s YMCA baseball card and uniforms worn by teams called Los Boricuas, from Chicago, and Aztecas, from Kansas City. Because the museum is operating with limited hours and capacity, and to bring this bilingual exhibition to communities outside the D.C. area, curators are hosting a virtual opening party with curators leading behind-the-scenes tours and commentary from some of the groups that donated to the collection, including the Clemente family. Real-time Spanish captioning will be available. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free, registration required.
Back in Black Cat: It’s finally time for music lovers to return to the Black Cat. The landmark concert venue, which will celebrate 20 years at its current location in September, is easing back into business with two nights of DJs and drinks in the Red Room. DJs Baby Alcatraz and Mark Cisneros (of Hammered Hulls and Des Demonas) provide the music on Friday, while Dianamatic, Clamazon and Wolf Blister take their turns on Saturday. Tickets are free and can be reserved on the club’s website. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Free.
Friday Night Concert Series at Yards Park: The weekly summer concert series at Yards Park has one of the best settings in D.C.: Bands perform on the boardwalk with the Anacostia River as a scenic backdrop, while crowds spread out on the terraced lawn. This season’s six weeks of shows begin with local band Uncle Jessie coving the Backstreet Boys, Blink 182 and other 1990s and 2000s acts. Beer, wine and hard seltzer are available for sale, along with tacos and empanadas from Agua 301, though food can be carried in from any restaurant in the neighborhood. 7 to 9 p.m. Free.
Homegrown at THEARC: Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company’s first in-person production since March 2020 is a collaborative one, combining voices from D.C.’s spoken word scene and the residents of Wards 7 and 8. Woolly Mammoth joins forces with THEARC Theater and Spit Dat, D.C.’s longest-running open mic, to present an outdoor performance that speaks to the heart of the D.C. community. Featuring 10 artists, the outdoor program is led by Woolly Mammoth artists-in-residence Dwayne Lawson-Brown and Drew Anderson. Through July 11. $5-$10.
History at Sunset: Washington D.C. at War: The only Civil War battle in Washington took place 157 years ago this week, when a Confederate army under Lt. Gen. Jubal A. Early marched down Georgia Avenue — then known as the Seventh Street Pike — and threatened the Union capital before being repelled at the Battle of Fort Stevens. National Park Service Rangers will discuss the battle and the history of Washington during the Civil War before leading a half-mile walk to Battleground National Cemetery, the final resting place of Union troops killed during the battle, where a candlelight ceremony takes place. 6 to 8:30 p.m. Free.
Saturday, July 10
Alexandria’s 272nd Birthday Celebration: If you didn’t get enough fireworks on July 4, you’re in luck: The City of Alexandria is marking its 272nd birthday — 27 years older than the United States, as it points out in a news release — with an annual display over the Potomac River. The event kicks off at 8:45 p.m. with a town crier and Alexandria’s Poet Laureate, KaNikki Jakarta. The Alexandria Symphony Orchestra begins at 9 p.m., and the fireworks start at 9:30, while the orchestra performs Tchaikovsky’s “1812” Overture. To prevent crowding, the firework display has been reconfigured so it can be seen from a wider area, and Alexandria officials are urging people to watch from parks up and down the river, including Rivergate City Park (2 Montgomery St.), Founders Park (351 N. Union St.) and Waterfront Park (1A Prince St.), as well as the George Washington Masonic National Memorial (101 Callahan Dr.). 8:45 p.m. Free.
‘Fairy Tales in the Sun’ at Adventure Theatre MTC: After more than a year of streaming performances, the family-focused Adventure Theatre MTC at Glen Echo Park is finally ready to welcome back in-person audiences — with some slight modifications. “Fairy Tales in the Sun” features two one-act fairy tales, “The Flood in the Future” and “From Cinders to Ella,” that teach important lessons to children of all ages. Because most of Adventure Theatre’s target audience is too young to be vaccinated, the productions will be staged in a grassy outdoor area between Adventure Theatre and the Irish Inn. All patrons are required to wear masks, and the theater suggests bringing a lawn chair or picnic blanket for DIY seating. (Rentals will also be available for $5.) Through Sept. 6. $20.50.
The Capitol Hillbillies at the Public Option: The Public Option is one of the city’s most casual neighborhood brewpubs, thanks to its off-the-radar location in Langdon. But the housemade beers are solid — the grassy, complex ESB is a highlight — and the Public Option has emerged from a long, pandemic-enforced shutdown with its spirit intact, and its menu bolstered by other locally made beers and spirits. Stop in and welcome them back with a free show by the Capitol Hillbillies, who play New Orleans-influenced blues, jazz and Cajun tunes. 7 p.m. Free.
Jazz Night with Martin Amini at Room 808: DMV-born-and-bred comedian Martin Amini takes a step into the world of jazz, hosting a night of comedy and jazz at Room 808, a new event space in Petworth. MannyFantom and MCDC provide the musical backdrop. Tickets should be purchased ahead of time, as the venue does not plan to sell tickets at the door. 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. $20.
Sunday, July 11
Funset at Dew Drop Inn: Since 2009, DJs Smudge and Keenan provided the Sunday Funday soundtrack on Marvin’s rooftop deck, mixing up classic hip-hop, ’80s party rock and retro Top 40 into an irresistible summer vibe. But with Marvin closed, Smudge has brought the party to the patio at Dew Drop Inn, where he’ll be joined each week by friends and fellow DJs from Eighteenth Street Lounge, Little Miss Whiskey’s and other D.C. hotspots. The grand opening features sets by Kenny M, Harry Hotter, Jahsonic and Smudge, as well as drink specials and food trucks. 5 to 10 p.m. Free.
Dupont’s Basement at Dupont Underground: The18 vendors at Dupont Underground’s arts market will make you feel like you’re a part of the “American Pickers” crew. Dealers at this arts market specialize in finding unique items and fun oddities that could have languished forgotten in someone else’s basement, and puts them on sale in the event space below Dupont Circle. Noon to 5 p.m. Free.
One week left for Anxo: Anxo, which became D.C.'s first cidery since Prohibition when it opened five years ago, is closing its flagship Florida Avenue location on June 18 due to a dispute with its landlord. The Brightwood Park bar and cidery will remain open, but if you want to have one last English or D.C. cider in the garden in Truxton Circle, time is running out. Pro tip: Don’t wait until the final weekend, when lines will be longer and options are fewer, to pay your respects. Open noon to 7 p.m. Prices vary.
Monday, July 12
Adams Morgan Movie Nights: The soccer field at Marie Reed Elementary School provides Adams Morgan with one of the most comfortable outdoor movie experiences in the area. Viewers are free to lay out blankets on the turf in front of the big screen, but if you don’t want to roll the dice on a late arrival’s head blocking your view, you can choose to relax on the terraced, bleacher-style seating overlooking the field. This year’s five-week series has a “Made in D.C.” theme. It kicks off with the punk documentary “Punk the Capitol” — including a pre-show discussion with the filmmakers — and includes films shot in Washington, such as “In The Line of Fire,” and concludes with “All the President’s Men,” which is shown on the 45th anniversary of President Richard M. Nixon’s resignation. The field opens at 7 p.m., and films begin around a half-hour after sundown. Picnics are welcome, and some nearby restaurants, including Tryst and Spacycloud, are offering “Brown Bag Movie Meals” to go. Through Aug. 9. Free.