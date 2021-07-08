‘¡Pleibol!’ Virtual Exhibition Opening: The first new exhibition at the National Museum of American History since its May reopening examines how the game of baseball made a lasting impact on Latino communities, and vice versa. The gallery on the second floor of the museum looks at how baseball spread among agricultural towns in Colorado and how stickball flourished in the streets of East Harlem, offering a pathway to the American Dream while building community and working toward equality. This is more than a Hall of Fame show: While you can see Roberto Clemente’s batting helmet and Pedro Martinez’s jersey, the exhibition gives prominence to original art, Anthony Rendon’s YMCA baseball card and uniforms worn by teams called Los Boricuas, from Chicago, and Aztecas, from Kansas City. Because the museum is operating with limited hours and capacity, and to bring this bilingual exhibition to communities outside the D.C. area, curators are hosting a virtual opening party with curators leading behind-the-scenes tours and commentary from some of the groups that donated to the collection, including the Clemente family. Real-time Spanish captioning will be available. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free, registration required.