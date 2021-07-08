Louraca Potts, 37, said that even before the pandemic, she was struggling to find work as a Black transgender woman in the District and had engaged in sex work to support herself. She said she also sometimes worked at the DC Center for the LGBTQ Community, but it closed during the pandemic. Now she is looking for a job while finishing her GED. She said she joined the Excluded Workers Coalition hoping to bring more attention to the needs of Black trans women like herself.