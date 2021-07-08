“I couldn’t do the work anymore, and it wasn’t my fault,” Moreno said in Spanish. “It’s just the pandemic stopped everything for me.”
Moreno is one of the estimated 15,000 workers across the District who were excluded from federal pandemic aid programs and unemployment benefits because they rely primarily on nontraditional income streams. They include street vendors, domestic workers and others who work for cash. Many are undocumented immigrants. They are eligible to receive money through a $15 million allocation in Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s roughly $17.5 billion fiscal 2022 budget package.
However, even though the city is reopening and hiring has picked up, excluded workers and activists do not believe $15 million is enough to cover roughly 16 months of accrued living expenses.
Members of the Excluded Workers Coalition, a group of both excluded workers and other D.C. metro advocacy organizations, are asking Bowser to increase the allocation to $200 million. That would give each eligible worker roughly $12,000, or $1,000 per month for 12 months.
That amount would help Moreno be able to cover electricity bills, phone bills, rent and other needs, she said.
In 2020, excluded workers were able to secure about $14 million in aid through a combination of funds from the District’s tourism arm, Events DC, and the District government’s fiscal 2021 budget. All the program funds are set to be committed by the end of July, helping an estimated 13,100 workers, according to the DC Fiscal Policy Institute.
“We have only been able to get $1,000 for the whole year,” Moreno said. “Meanwhile, other people have been getting more than $40,000 through unemployment.”
Louraca Potts, 37, said that even before the pandemic, she was struggling to find work as a Black transgender woman in the District and had engaged in sex work to support herself. She said she also sometimes worked at the DC Center for the LGBTQ Community, but it closed during the pandemic. Now she is looking for a job while finishing her GED. She said she joined the Excluded Workers Coalition hoping to bring more attention to the needs of Black trans women like herself.
“It really upsets me. I just want to know what it is that I can do to help the situation,” Potts said. “It’s not getting any better by giving us a $1,000 and no other options — no jobs, no opportunities.”
Research conducted in June by the DC Fiscal Policy Institute found that the $200 million request is less than half of what’s needed for excluded workers to match the average unemployment benefits received by other workers through the first year of the pandemic.
“Intentional investment is needed from D.C. policymakers to right this unfair exclusion and pursue an equitable and inclusive future for these workers,” wrote Doni Crawford, a senior policy analyst at DCFPI.
The budget, which goes into effect Oct. 1, is being considered by the D.C. Council. Already, council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) has proposed an additional $20 million for excluded workers in her proposed budget, totaling roughly $35 million in assistance.
The Excluded Workers Coalition has sent a letter to the D.C. Council, proposing different avenues to add the additional $165 million they are seeking to the budget, such as directing money from the federal American Rescue Plan to excluded workers instead of to future infrastructure projects.
“At the end of the day, if we get this money, it’s not going to go into a locked safe or buried in the ground,” Moreno said. “It’s actually going to go back to the city again because we have to pay the different agencies for housing, for food, for transportation.”