Mondays
When: July 12-Aug. 9.
Where: Marie Reed Elementary School.
Details: The soccer field at Marie Reed Elementary School provides Adams Morgan with one of the most comfortable outdoor movie experiences in the area. Viewers are free to lay out blankets on the turf in front of the big screen, but if you don’t want to roll the dice on a late arrival’s head blocking your view, you can choose to relax on the terraced, bleacher-style seating overlooking the field. This year’s five-week series has a “Made in D.C.” theme. It kicks off with the punk documentary “Punk the Capitol” — including a pre-show discussion with the filmmakers — and includes films shot in Washington, such as “In The Line of Fire,” and concludes with “All the President’s Men,” which will be shown on the 45th anniversary of President Richard M. Nixon’s resignation. The field opens at 7 p.m., and films begin around a half-hour after sundown. Picnics are welcome, and some nearby restaurants, including Tryst and Spacycloud, are offering “Brown Bag Movie Meals” to go.
When: Mondays and Fridays through Sept. 10.
Where: Downtown Columbia Lakefront.
Details: The family-friendly movie screenings at Lake Kittamaqundi, which begin at dusk on Mondays and Fridays, lean heavily on Disney/Pixar titles, such as “Tangled” (July 12), “Frozen II” (Aug. 2) and “Raya and the Last Dragon” (Aug. 23). Attendees are asked to distance, but masks are not required.
Tuesdays
When: Through July 27.
Where: West Lawn of the National Building Museum.
Details: The popular outdoor movie series returns for a fourth season on the West Lawn at the National Building Museum, with a new theme: “the future.” The schedule includes such forward-looking films as “Tron: Legacy” (July 13) and “Mad Max: Fury Road” (July 27). Each film is scored by a soundtrack mixed by DJs, who include Shaolin Jazz’s DJ 2-Tone Jones. Artist Lisa Marie Thalhammer, creator of Blagden Alley’s “Love” mural, created an art installation inspired by (and encouraging) social distancing. Want to make a picnic? Nearby restaurants HipCityVeg and Bantam King are offering discounts on movie nights. There are a few rules to remember: Registration is necessary, and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Chairs are not permitted, but blankets are encouraged. No alcohol or pets are allowed, and masks are required.
Wednesdays
When: Selected Wednesdays and one Friday through Sept. 24.
Details: “Perseverance” is the theme of this series in Van Ness, which includes “Black Panther” (Aug. 11) and “Hidden Figures” (Aug. 18). Movies are shown on two Wednesdays per month through August, and the series finishes with one Friday night screening at the end of September. Reservations are required.
When: Aug. 4-25
Where: Neighborhood parks around Rockville.
Details: Rockville spreads the wealth around during August, hosting its film series in a different city park each Wednesday night. The four locations and movies have yet to be announced, but screenings are free and begin at dusk.
Thursday
When: One Thursday per month through Aug. 19.
Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.
Details: No outdoor film series captures the zeitgeist like Films at the Stone, a monthly series featuring “stories of individuals who, against all odds, fought for what was right.” The only outdoor movie series at a memorial on the National Mall includes “The Princess and the Frog” on July 15 and “Black Panther” on Aug. 19, with films beginning at 8 p.m.
When: July 15-Aug. 12.
Where: The North Lawn of the Library of Congress.
Details: The Library of Congress doesn’t just pick any old films for its annual summer movie series: All five films being shown on the library’s lawn are listed in the National Film Registry, which preserves “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant” movies. The schedule is stacked with crowd-pleasers, including a singalong version of “The Sound of Music” (July 29) and “The Princess Bride” (Aug. 12, rescheduled from July 8). The screen is set up on the North Lawn of the Thomas Jefferson Building, just across East Capitol Street from the Supreme Court. Capacity will be limited, as groups will be spaced six feet apart. Movies begin at sundown, but attendees can arrive at 6:30 p.m. to stake out a spot for their picnic blanket.
When: Thursdays through Sept. 2.
Where: Mosaic District’s Strawberry Park.
Details: The Merrifield shopping development offered drive-in movies atop a parking garage in the spring, but has opted to switch back to screenings in a park for the summer. The schedule is primarily targeted at nostalgic adults (“Grease” on July 15, “Clueless” on Aug. 19, “Step Up” on Aug. 26), but there are some family films, including “Moana” on July 22.
When: Thursdays through Sept. 2.
Where: The Wharf’s Transit Pier.
Details: Few outdoor series can match the setting of the Wharf’s Sunset Cinema, where movies are shown on a 20-foot screen on the Transit Pier next to Cantina Bambina. The name is appropriate: The Washington Channel makes for a lovely backdrop as the sun goes down. Movies, which include “Girls Trip” (July 22), “Ford vs. Ferrari” (Aug. 19) and “Office Space” (Sept. 2) begin at 8 p.m., with gates opening at 7:30. Admission is free, and reservations are required for seats, though any seats not claimed by 8 p.m. are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Food can be brought in from any restaurant at the Wharf, but alcohol must be purchased at Cantina Bambina.
Friday
When: Through July 30.
Where: Braden Field at the Greenbelt Youth Center.
Details: “Back to the Future” (July 16) and “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” (July 30) are among the nostalgic offerings at this annual series, presented in partnership with the Old Greenbelt Theatre at the city’s Braden Field. Admission is $5, and an extra $5 gets a “snack pack” with popcorn, small candy and soda. Picnic blankets are provided, and movies begin at 9 or 9:15 p.m., depending on the date.
When: One Friday per month through Aug. 20.
Where: Loudoun County Courthouse, Leesburg.
Details: This family-friendly series includes “Playing With Fire” (July 16) and “Onward” (Aug. 20). Movies begin at dusk.
When: Selected Fridays through Sept. 10.
Where: Various parks in Reston.
Details: The scheduling of this series is a little irregular — movies occur every two or three weeks, and the locations hop between several Reston parks. But the films are family friendly, including “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” (July 16) and “The Croods: A New Age” (Aug. 6), and concessions may be available, depending on the park. Reston Association members pay $8 for adults and $5 for children, nonmember tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children. Kids younger than 3 enter free.
When: First Friday of the month through Oct. 1.
Where: Union Market.
Details: While pop-up drive-in theaters experienced a renaissance during the pandemic, Union Market has been screening movies in its parking lot since the summer of 2012. The good news for those without cars is that Union Market has brought back walk-up seating, which allows guests to spread out on blankets or low chairs in the area between the market and the parking lot. These spots are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis, so arrive early and make a picnic from the vendors inside the market. Movie start times vary based on the month, so check the schedule in advance.
Saturday
When: Saturdays in August.
Where: Trinity Centre, Centreville.
Details: The Fairfax County Park Authority sponsors this month-long series of family films, bookended with “Trolls World Tour” (Aug. 7) and “Raya and the Last Dragon” (Aug. 28). No reservations are required, but parking is limited, so attendees are urged to check capacity before leaving home. Gates open at 7 p.m., and the movie begins at dusk.
Various dates
When: Through Sept. 23.
Where: Various locations, including the U.S. National Arboretum and Anacostia Park.
Details: Most outdoor film series consist of a mix of recent blockbusters, kids’ favorites and retro classics. That’s not the case with Films on the Green, which is sponsored by the Cultural Services at the French Embassy, the National Gallery of Art, and French channel TV5Monde. It obviously leans French — most films are screening with English subtitles — and hops around the city: “Microcosmos,” a documentary about insect life, is shown at the National Arboretum (Aug. 4), “I Am Not Your Negro” is playing in Anacostia Park (Sept. 4) and the romantic comedy “Autumn Tale” (Sept. 23) is heading for a screen outside the National Gallery on the Mall. Films begin at sunset, and reservations are only required for films shown at the French Embassy.
