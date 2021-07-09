Details: The soccer field at Marie Reed Elementary School provides Adams Morgan with one of the most comfortable outdoor movie experiences in the area. Viewers are free to lay out blankets on the turf in front of the big screen, but if you don’t want to roll the dice on a late arrival’s head blocking your view, you can choose to relax on the terraced, bleacher-style seating overlooking the field. This year’s five-week series has a “Made in D.C.” theme. It kicks off with the punk documentary “Punk the Capitol” — including a pre-show discussion with the filmmakers — and includes films shot in Washington, such as “In The Line of Fire,” and concludes with “All the President’s Men,” which will be shown on the 45th anniversary of President Richard M. Nixon’s resignation. The field opens at 7 p.m., and films begin around a half-hour after sundown. Picnics are welcome, and some nearby restaurants, including Tryst and Spacycloud, are offering “Brown Bag Movie Meals” to go.