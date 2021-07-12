“Should I try it?” she asked the small group of gardeners, teachers and other families from the school in Spanish. They urged her to take a bite. “It tastes like green mango,” she said.
Lorenzo, 42, has come to Lynbrook Elementary in Springfield, Va., at least once a week for roughly the past two months. The stay-at-home mom walks there from her nearby home — usually with her kids in tow — to tend to the cilantro, tomatoes, green beans, peppers and other vegetables that she’s growing in the school’s garden to eventually bring home for her family to eat.
“Here, the kids are involved and they’re learning alongside me,” said Lorenzo, who has five daughters and one son, four of whom attend Lynbrook.
She was at the garden today to talk to master gardeners from Fairfax County who come about every two weeks to provide advice.
The children there on Friday were already familiar with the garden as they learned about native plants and nature through school. While some of the kids ran off to play in a small dirt bed on the property or hunt for worms, others helped water the fruits and vegetables with their parents.
“Because I’ve been teaching this too, a lot of them already know,” said Rayanne Pirozzi, who organizes the group at Lynbrook and teaches science at the elementary school. “Like they know where the water cans are, they know how to use the rain barrel.”
In May, the elementary school began offering families in the community the chance to adopt some of the raised garden beds to grow their own food. It was a part of a larger collaboration between Fairfax County Public Schools and other community organizations. Many of the families who participate are often immigrants with limited or no access to land and are food insecure, a problem that was exacerbated due to the pandemic.
As businesses closed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, Lorenzo’s husband’s hours as a construction worker were cut from eight a day down to about three — reducing their income for about nine months. Lorenzo said she tried to encourage her kids to eat more fruits and vegetables because meat was more expensive.
The school sent a note to families about how students were learning more about the ecosystem through working in the garden and invited families to garden alongside their kids. Lorenzo decided to come because she wanted to teach her children more about the importance of nutrition.
“I liked it because they’re interested [in vegetables] when we go home,” Lorenzo said. “That’s one of the main things they talk about, is the garden.”
According to the Capital Area Food Bank’s Hunger Report 2020 about 72,000 county residents are food insecure.
Stacey Evers, co-chair of the Urban Agriculture Work Group and a member of the Fairfax Food Council Steering Committee, and Ali Culhane, another Urban Agriculture member, came up with the idea for the school garden program. They noticed many of the community partners that helped supply food pantries this past year were local restaurants that had also closed. In search of other local food sources, they hit upon schools, which they knew had gardens that were typically used for teaching.
“We came up with the idea of focusing on a few schools that we knew had gardens and had enthusiastic educators that with a little bit more support, might be able to turn themselves into more production gardens,” Evers said.
Evers and Culhane — who is also a coordinator Fairfax County Public Schools’ Get2Green — worked to identify a handful of schools that would potentially participate. Lynbrook was one of the schools that joined.
Other Fairfax County schools have slightly different models from Lynbrook. At W.T. Woodson High School, for example, students take care of the garden and donate it to Food For Others. Evers is hopeful that an additional one to two schools will be able to take part this year.
Lydia Gonzalez, 38, came on Friday with her 9-year-old son, Rony, who attends Lynwood. The two were pouring water over basil they just planted together in their raised plot.
After losing 11 clients whose houses she regularly cleaned, Gonzalez was completely out of work for about six months at the beginning of the pandemic. Her husband, who was a construction worker, was in the same situation — it was part of why they were interested in gardening and the program at Lynwood.
“If you can do it at home, you don’t have to go out to the store to buy it,” Gonzalez said in Spanish.
Even as the Gonzalezes have slowly gotten back to work, Lydia still visits the garden every two weeks, often with Rony, who loves the sweet potatoes.
Families can access the garden at any point to check on their fruits and vegetables, but every two weeks, two master gardeners and Pirozzi join them to provide additional guidance on gardening.
About eight families in total come, but the turnout varies each visit depending on everyone’s schedule, Pirozzi said.
While the visits have been rewarding for Lorenzo to connect with her community, it has also created a new, different set at problem with her children.
“None of my kids want to eat meat — red meat or chicken — anymore,” Lorenzo said. “All they want to eat is vegetables.”
