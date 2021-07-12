In a memo issued Wednesday, Haaland began by citing the inspector general’s report examining the Park Police’s actions on June 1, 2020, in clearing Lafayette Square minutes before President Trump walked through the park for a photo opportunity in front of St. John’s Church. The report concluded that the Park Police did not launch the operation to assist Trump, but instead to clear space for a fence to be erected around the park because protesters had been throwing projectiles at officers during days of demonstrations. The report found that the Park Police did not use tear gas that day, but D.C. police did. The inspector general is preparing a separate report on whether the Park Police used force appropriately on protesters who were removed from the park.